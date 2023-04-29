ANZ Premiership burning questions: Winners, grinners, and World Cup dreams

ANALYSIS: The crunch stage of the netball season has arrived.

With just four rounds left until the ANZ Premiership’s top three finals, every match is pivotal for the title contenders.

Then there’s the other key matter – Silver Ferns’ World Cup selection.

It’s just over a month until coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata will unveil their squad on June 7. Brendon Egan assess netball’s key burning questions.

Who's been the best player in the ANZ Premiership so far and why?

Tactix defender Karin Burger has made some return to the court, following a foot fracture which wiped her out of last year's Commonwealth Games and Constellation Cup. Burger has snaffled the most intercepts in the competition (27) and formed an imposing defensive combination with fellow Fern Jane Watson, herself returning after missing last season due to pregnancy. Burger and Watson are a crucial reason why the Tactix have the best defensive record in the premiership by some way, conceding 410 goals in nine games (45 per game). Watson, Mystics’ goal shoot Grace Nweke, team-mate Phoenix Karaka, Stars wing attack Gina Crampton, and Magic shooter Bailey Mes all deserve honourable mentions.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Could this be the first ANZ Premiership title for coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and the Tactix?

Who makes the top three finals and wins it from here?

With just six points separating second (the Tactix) from fifth (the Magic), it’s going to be a close race over the last four rounds. The table-topping Mystics and second placed Tactix still have to play each other twice, but have been competition pacesetters all season. Barring a late season meltdown, they’ll both be there. Third spot looks to be a shootout between the defending champion Pulse, Stars, and Magic. The Magic are helped by two games against the winless Steel, but trail the Pulse and Stars by six and five points respectively. Three wins from their last five should get the Pulse into the elimination final (two versus three). As for champions, let’s go the Tactix. They have a great defensive end and shooting circle, and usual centre Kimiora Poi is shining in a new position at wing attack.

SHANE WENZLICK/PHOTOSPORT Sulu Fitzpatrick will be desperate to get back on court for the Mystics after a knee injury.

What fringe Silver Ferns are under the most pressure for the World Cup squad?

Veteran defender Sulu Fitzpatrick was already touch and go to make the World Cup and hasn’t been helped by a left knee injury, which has kept her sidelined since late March. Fitzpatrick desperately needs to get back on court for the Mystics and show the Silver Ferns’ selectors what she can do over the final weeks of the season. Midcourter Whitney Souness, who the Silver Ferns’ coaches prefer in the centre bib, hasn’t exactly been aided by the Pulse, operating as their starting wing attack. Souness has been playing well at wing attack, but will need to continue to play at a high level if she’s to book her spot to South Africa in a congested Ferns’ midcourt, where some good players will miss out.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Bailey Mes has looked rejuvenated for the Magic this season and deserves to be at the World Cup.

Who's been the big mover in the World Cup squad with their play this season?

How could it not be Mes. The 33-year-old has wound back the clock, producing some vintage performances in the Magic shooting end alongside Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Mes looks happy and healthy on court after a serious knee injury, combined with a forgettable final season with the Mystics in 2021. Mes has landed 304 goals from 347 attempts at 88% and is putting up high shooting volume each game and proving accurate. She’s moving freely on court and there’s no sign of any knee strapping, which was a regular sight for so long. Mes should be off to her third Netball World Cup and deserves to be there, courtesy of her play this season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics' goal keep Carys Stythe deflects the ball from Magic centre Claire Kersten on Sunday.

How would you rate the standard of the competition this season? Enthralling or underwhelming?

It’s certainly improved after a sluggish start where there were too many blowouts and some sloppy mistakes from players you’d expect better from. With five teams still fighting for finals netball, outside the Steel, who have had a horror campaign, it has been intriguing viewing with any of the top five sides capable of knocking over another on their day. Thirteen of the 30 matches have been decided by five goals or fewer (43%) with two of those going to extra-time – showing matches have been mostly closely fought. With finals netball and World Cup selection on the horizon, you’d still like to see less turnovers and errors from all teams, and the best players in the country rising to the surface.

AT A GLANCE:

ANZ Premiership round nine:

Saturday 7.15pm: Steel v Pulse at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Sunday 2.10pm: Tactix v Mystics at Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Sunday 4.10pm: Stars v Magic at Pulman Arena, Auckland

Monday 7.35pm: Tactix v Pulse at Christchurch Arena, Christchurch

Points (games played): Mystics 24 (10), Tactix 21 (9), Pulse 21 (10), Stars 20 (11), Magic 15 (10), Steel 2 (10).