Mystics thump Jane Watson-less Tactix to tighten grip on top spot in ANZ Premiership

Grace Nweke torched the Tactix for 64 goals from 66 attempts on Sunday in Christchurch.

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Mystics 74 (Grace Nweke: 64/66, Filda Vui: 10/12) Tactix 50 (Aliyah Dunn: 37/40, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 12/17, Vika Koloto: 1/1) 1Q: 19-11, HT: 39-27, 3Q: 53-38.

Take out Jane Watson and the Tactix turn into a different team.

The Northern Mystics made easy work of the Watson-less Tactix on Sunday in Christchurch, cruising to a 74-50 win. This was supposed to be a battle of the ANZ Premiership powerhouses, but it resembled one-way traffic for the Mystics.

Defensive standout Watson was scratched after suffering a foot injury during the week, which will sideline her for Monday’s clash against the Pulse, also at Christchurch Arena.

The Tactix struggled mightily without Watson last season, who missed the campaign due to pregnancy, finishing bottom of the table.

It was a similar story against the Mystics.

Supplied Grace Nweke netted 64 goals from 66 attempts in the Mystics’ crushing win over the Tactix.

Without Watson, the top of the table Mystics racked up the goals, scoring 39 in the first half alone – their most in the first 30 minutes of a match since the ANZ Premiership's inception in 2017.

Star goal shoot Grace Nweke slotted 64 from 66 in the 24-goal thumping with the Mystics having 78 attempts at goal in the match, 20 more than the Tactix.

The Mystics won every quarter and feasted at both ends of the court, delivering a psychological blow four rounds out from the finals. They also made the most of their turnover conversions, scoring 24 from 30.

The Tactix headed into the game with the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just 410 goals from nine matches (45 per game).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Mystics’ wing attack Peta Toeava had a terrific outing in her side’s 24-goal win over the Tactix.

That impressive record went out the window with the Mystics delivering an attacking masterclass and making the Tactix look ordinary on court.

Kate Lloyd was handed the start at goal keep in place of Watson, but had a tough afternoon with the ball regularly flying into Nweke.

Key Mystics’ feeders Peta Toeava and Tayla Earle bossed the Tactix in the midcourt, firing ball into their attacking end with ease and causing chaos.

This was some bounce back from the Mystics after suffering an upset extra-time loss to their crosstown rivals, the Stars, on Monday.

The Mystics clearly had a point to prove and delivered a statement performance against the Tactix, showcasing their title credentials.

This victory takes them to 27 points from 11 matches – three clear of the second placed Pulse – and means they control their own destiny for top spot and an automatic berth in the June 4 grand final.

The Aucklanders had captain Sulu Fitzpatrick returning after missing the last six games with a left knee injury sustained in late March.

With Silver Ferns’ World Cup selection fast rolling around (the squad will be revealed on June 7), Fitzpatrick desperately needs court time to catch the eye of the national selectors.

Fitzpatrick, who is in her last season of elite netball, played the first quarter on managed minutes before being replaced by Carys Stythe, who has done such an admirable job in her absence. She briefly returned in the final quarter before again making way for Stythe – getting through 19 minutes for the game.

Best on court

Nweke was superb, converting 64 from 66, but the Mystics’ feeders were integral in getting her the ball under the hoop. Toeava had a blinder, delivering 38 goal assists. With the Silver Ferns’ selectors no doubt watching, Toeava’s performance will only have enhanced her chances of going to the World Cup.

The big moment

It was 8-8 midway through the first quarter, but an 11-3 run to close out the first quarter from the Mystics steamrolled the Tactix. They never recovered and it was all the visitors from there.

Match rating: 6/10

Hardly the battle of the ANZ Premiership heavyweights netball fans would have wanted. Watson’s absence was sorely felt for the Tactix with the Mystics in charge for most of the contest after an even first seven minutes.

The big picture

The Tactix don’t have long to feel sorry for themselves, facing the Pulse back at Christchurch Arena on Monday night. Lose that one and their top three finals hopes could suddenly be under threat. This was some performance for the Mystics, who now control their destiny with four round games left and are favourites to finish first and earn automatic entry to the grand final.