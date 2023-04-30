Stars keep ANZ Premiership finals hopes alive with key win over Magic

At Pulman Arena, Auckland: Stars 61 (Maia Wilson: 47/49, Amorangi Malesala: 14/20, Jamie Hume: 0/1) Magic 55 (Bailey Mes: 30/36, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 25/27) 1Q: 16-13, HT: 35-28, 3Q: 51-41.

The Stars have kept their ANZ Premiership finals hopes alive, while all but extinguishing the Magic’s post-season aspirations.

In a crucial clash, pitting two sides fighting for their top three finals lives, the Stars stepped up with their season on the line, prevailing 61-55 on Sunday.

Fresh off a memorable extra-time win over the Mystics on Monday, the Stars made it back-to-back wins, jumping to third on the table on 23 points.

The Stars have played two more matches than the fourth placed Tactix (21 points from 10 games), and will likely need to keep winning to sneak into the finals.

For the Magic, this loss was a crushing blow to their finals ambitions with four round matches left to play. They were also denied a bonus point by the Stars, which is awarded for losing within five.

Shane Wenzlick/Photosport Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was effective in the Stars’ midcourt in their key win over the Magic.

With so much on the line, the Stars produced a polished performance on both attack and defence.

Silver Ferns’ World Cup hopeful Maia Wilson was instrumental for the Stars, shining in the shooting circle. Wilson converted 47 from 49 and also grabbed a rebound in an outstanding display.

Wilson benefited from accurate ball from her feeders with Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who had a strong game at centre, both sending in some pinpoint passes.

The Stars’ defence also got the better of the Magic attackers with Elle Temu, Holly Fowler, and Samon Nathan able to generate turnover ball and force the visitors into 17 turnovers.

Leading by seven at halftime, the Stars led throughout the second half. There were some anxious moments when the Magic made several mini runs in the final term. They trimmed the Stars’ lead to five, but that was as close as they got.

Best on court

The Stars needed Wilson to step up with their season on the line and she was terrific. Wilson missed just two of her 49 attempts and stood up well against the Magic defensive end of Erena Mikaere and Georgia Takarangi, who have caused problems for plenty of shooters this season.

The big moment

Midway through the final quarter, the Magic were playing confident netball and smelling a come from behind win. No strangers to come back wins this season, the Magic closed it to five goals at 57-52. The Stars could have easily got rattled, but they absorbed the pressure, through the accurate Wilson, and never let it slip.

Match rating: 7/10

Not a bad game of netball, but it wasn't quite finals intensity. There were some pleasing patches from both teams, but also some sloppy moments too. If you're being ruthless, both sides shot at 87%. With the business end of the season approaching, you’d like those numbers to be in the early 90s.

The big picture

The Stars stay alive in the finals hunt and leapfrog the Tactix, though they have played two more games. They face the Tactix in Christchurch in their next game on Sunday, which will be another must-win clash. Even though their finals hopes are probably over, the Magic are a proud bunch. They’ll be eager for victory when they host the Pulse in Hamilton on Sunday.