Extended squads for Netball World Cup must be fair for everyone - Taurua

Dame Noeline Taurua says having a level playing field at the Netball World Cup is critical.

Teams will be allowed to carry up to three reserves at the Netball World Cup, but Dame Noeline Taurua has stressed there must be a level playing field.

For the first time in Netball World Cup history, sides will be able to select up to three reserve players outside their 12-person squad.

Those additional players will attend the tournament in Cape Town, South Africa, which runs from July 28-August 6, but can only be called upon as illness or injury replacements.

Once an original squad member is replaced, they cannot return later in the tournament. The team must submit reasons for the player replacement request, with written evidence, acceptable to World Netball.

Silver Ferns coach Taurua had mixed thoughts on the new regulations, seeing both pros and cons.

There needed to be a level playing field for all teams at the World Cup, she said. Taurua hoped less resourced netball nations, who might struggle to foot the cost for an additional three players, would still be able to do so.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Noeline Taurua, Maria Folau, and Casey Kopua tear up during the national anthem after the Silver Ferns won the 2019 Netball World Cup.

“One of the things that has come into my mind is it’s fine for countries like New Zealand, Australia, and England to be able to take an extended squad.

“I’m not too sure whether [some of the] other countries have the resources or ability to go into that space and I’m all for ensuring we have an even playing field from the start for all countries.

“I’m assuming World Netball has been able to support those countries. I don’t know if that’s the fact or not, but I would hope so.”

Teams have up to 24 hours before the World Cup commencing to permanently replace a player in their main squad or three reserves for injury or illness.

During the tournament teams may permanently replace a member of the playing team (12) with a player from the team reserve player list (3).

At previous tournaments, sides have had a cut-off date prior to the start of the tournament to make any late changes to their squads for injury. Once that date had lapsed, the squads were final and no changes could be made.

Being able to utilise up to three reserve players for a serious injury or illness was reassuring, Taurua said.

Chloe Knott/Getty Images England defender Layla Guscoth suffered a serious leg injury at the 2019 Netball World Cup and couldn’t be replaced.

England defender Layla Guscoth suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in their second match of the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool against Scotland. Without Guscoth, the Roses were forced to play the rest of the tournament with 11 players, which hurt their title chances.

Taurua believed there was a strategic element to 12-player squads when no replacements were previously permitted. Positional versatility and strong conditioning had always been a focus for the Silver Ferns with eight games in 10 days at the tournament.

“I think it also comes back on selections and making sure you can cover. I think in the past that’s what it’s always been. You have those players that can play multiple positions and they’re fit enough and injury-free. I’ve been a strong advocate on that.”

The Silver Ferns’ 12-player World Cup squad will be unveiled on June 7 – three days after the ANZ Premiership final in Hamilton. Taurua expected to name up to three reserves in the days following that announcement.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Maia Wilson could be impacted by the new World Cup regulations, allowing teams to carry three reserve players.

The Ferns could pick an extra shooter, midcourter, and defender, but Taurua said it would depend on the selection balance in the main squad. It was almost certain one would be a shooter to cover for a tournament-ending injury in that specialised area of the court.

With Grace Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio looking established as the Ferns’ first-choice shooting duo, the change in rules could impact a player like Maia Wilson.

Wilson mainly plays goal shoot and has barely been used at goal attack by the Stars in the ANZ Premiership this season. The Ferns could opt to go with Bailey Mes and Te Paea Selby-Rickit as their other two shooters, who can both cover goal shoot and goal attack, knowing they could go to Wilson in their reserves if injury struck.

“Because it’s quite a hard position to be in, they need to understand their clear role and responsibilities if they want to accept,” Taurua said of the reserve players.

Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata would select the 12 players, and up to three reserves, who could best help them win the World Cup.

They would not be looking to the future in their reserve roles and selecting players who might not be quite ready for the main squad, but would benefit from attending a pinnacle event.

“We’re going for the best or the players that can play a certain style that we’re looking for, in regards to our strategy, so we’re very clear about what we’re looking for and so are the players as well.

“The selections are based around Netball World Cup and then what will happen to build the next level will happen post Netball World Cup.”