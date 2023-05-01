Central Pulse rise to the top with critical 54-45 win as Tactix suffer heartbreaking loss

Whitney Souness was a standout for the Pulse in the round nine victory over the Tactix.

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Pulse 54 (Amelia Walmsley 45/54, Tiana Metuarau 9/11) Tactix 45 (Aliyah Dunn: 18/20, Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 27/27, Vika Koloto: 0/3). 1Q: 14-15, HT: 26-24, 3Q: 38-37.

Defending ANZ Premiership champions the Central Pulse have pushed the Tactix’s finals hopes into the unknown, as they took a giant step towards cementing their own spot in another decider with a 54-45 win on Monday night.

The nine goal victory, in the final match of round nine at the Christchurch Arena, lifts the Pulse to be tied at the top of the ladder with the Mystics on 27 points, trailing only on goal difference.

An all-important clash that could have gone either way, it was the Pulse who iced the final moments in the last quarter, while the Tactix made a couple of crucial unforced errors.

Monday’s loss is a heartbreaker for the Tactix who remain in fourth but are beginning to lose contact with the top three. Two points behind the third place Stars and six points adrift of the Mystics and Pulse.

Just like they were for Sunday night’s 74-50 belting at the hands of the Northern Mystics, the Tactix were without defensive powerhouse Jane Watson due to a foot injury.

The Tactix might have been backing up just 24 hours after their third loss of the season but the Pulse was also on a quick turnaround, after limping past the struggling Steel by just a single goal on Saturday.

Watson’s absence compounds the season-ending injury to regular wing defence Greer Sinclair, last month.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Tactix were without Jane Watson for the second game running due to a foot injury.

Much was made of the loss of Watson but her replacement, Kate Lloyd, was into everything in the opening quarter to help the Tactix to a 15-14 lead at the first break.

But the second quarter was all about the Pulse defensive end of Kristiana Manu'a and Kelly Jury who made penetration into the shooting circle a nightmare for the Tactix – who went close to five minutes without scoring – resulting in a three goal swing to give the Pulse a 26-24 lead at the break.

It was the Tactix who started quick in the third quarter with three straight goals to put their noses back in front but Pulse wing attack Whitney Souness then took ownership of the game with some scintillating work to feed her shooting circle of Amelia Walmsley and Tiana Metuarau.

A six goal run for the Pulse – as the Tactix again went without scoring for almost four minutes – still didn’t sink the Mainlanders as they trailed by just two at the final break. But despite their gutsy effort, the winning margin blew out in the back end of the final period.

In a fourth quarter blow for the Pulse, Maddy Gordon spent time on the sideline due to a head knock after yet another heavy fall, but she was quickly back on after being assessed by former Silver Fern Lesley Rumball.

Goal shoot Aliyah Dunn was removed in the third quarter before returning for the final five minutes but her return came at a time when the Tactix struggled for ball.

For the Tactix, another critical fixture for their finals hopes looms when they host the Stars in Christchurch on Sunday and the Pulse head to Hamilton to face the Magic on the same day, where a win would go a long way to cementing their finals hopes.

Head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek’s major concern this week will be when she can get Watson back on the court.