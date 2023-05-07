Central Pulse gain seventh straight win after pipping Magic in ANZ Premiership thriller

At Globox Arena, Hamilton: Pulse 50 (Amelia Walmsley: 37/39, Tiana Metuarau: 13/15) Magic 49 (Bailey Mes: 25/30, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 24/25) 1Q: 12-8, HT: 25-19, 3Q: 38-36.

The Central Pulse have taken a giant step towards securing an ANZ Premiership finals berth with another thrilling win over the Magic.

In a tense finish, the defending champion Pulse held off the Magic 50-49 in Hamilton on Sunday to make it seven straight wins.

These sides have fought out some epic encounters this season with all three games decided by one goal, the Pulse winning two and the Magic one.

A late intercept from wing defence Fa'amu Ioane proved critical for the Pulse with standout goal shoot Amelia Walmsley converting from the turnover to put them ahead 49-48.

The Pulse then wound down the clock on the next possession, which Walmsley scored from, to put them up by two. Ameliaranne Ekenasio scored as time expired for the Magic, but it was too little, too late for the gritty Waikato-Bay of Plenty side.

It was another brave showing from the Magic, fighting back into the game after trailing by six at halftime (25-19). This was the fourth consecutive loss for the fifth placed Magic, whose slim chances of making the finals are effectively over.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Magic goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio looks to get a pass away against the Pulse on Sunday.

For the Pulse, it was another critical win and keeps them within touching distance of the Mystics for top spot and direct entry to the June 4 grand final.

Both sides are on 30 competition points, but the Mystics have three round games remaining and the Pulse two.

This victory pushes the Pulse closer to booking their top three finals ticket with a home elimination final (two versus three) also well within their grasp.

It was some second half fightback from the Magic with circle defenders Erena Mikaere and Georgia Takarangi both stepping up their play after halftime.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pulse centre Maddy Gordon and Magic opposite Claire Kersten battle for possession in Hamilton on Sunday.

They picked up a steady supply of defensive ball with wing defence Claire Kersten able to shut down the flow of ball into the Pulse shooting end.

The Magic looked like they might secure an upset win and end the Pulse winning streak, taking the lead for the first time in the game with 11 minutes left.

It was nailbiting stuff in the closing minutes with the sides trading goal for goal and extra time beckoning.

Ioane’s defensive gain was crucial though and the moment of brilliance the Pulse desperately needed.

Best on court

Silver Ferns defender Kelly Jury has been a little quiet this season by her high standards, but delivered one of her best performances of 2023. Jury generated nine deflections and also grabbed two intercepts in a dominant display. Experienced Magic shooters Bailey Mes and Ekenasio had to work hard for every goal given Jury’s presence.

The big moment

Ioane’s snaffle in the dying minutes proved the difference maker. The Pulse were able to take it to goal and score from it to go ahead 49-48. They then scored from the resulting centre pass to build a crucial two-goal cushion with 25 seconds left, which was the end for the Magic.

Match rating: 8/10

These sides have played out some rippers this season with every one decided by one goal. This was another edge of your seat game, especially in the second half when the Magic clawed their way back into the contest.

The big picture

The Magic’s faint finals hopes are effectively over after this loss. They don't have long to lick their wounds, facing the Steel back at Hamilton’s Globox Arena on Monday night. The Pulse take on the Mystics in a top of the table blockbuster next Sunday in Wellington, which will have a major say on who finishes as top qualifier come the end of the season.