Stars gain crucial win in ANZ Premiership finals race, handing Tactix third straight loss

At Christchurch Arena, Christchurch: Stars 57 (Maia Wilson: 34/37, Amorangi Malesala: 23/28) Tactix 50 (Aliyah Dunn: 32/36,Te Paea Selby-Rickit: 18/22) 1Q: 12-13, HT: 24-24, 3Q: 42-37.

With their season on the line, the Stars’ big name players came to play.

The Stars boosted their ANZ Premiership finals hopes on Sunday with a critical 57-50 win over the Tactix, who have suddenly dropped three straight.

A loss would have been a hammer blow to the Stars’ top three finals aspirations, but led by Silver Ferns’ standouts Maia Wilson and Gina Crampton, they produced a statement win.

It was anyone's game at halftime with the score locked at 24-24, but it was all the Stars in the second half.

The Stars outscored the Tactix 33-26 after halftime, getting the better of them at both ends of the court.

Wilson had another strong showing, converting 34 from 37, while Amorangi Malesala impressed again in the goal attack bib, putting up high volume. Malesala landed 23 from 28 and has established herself as the side's top option at goal attack.

John Davidson/Photosport Stars goal shoot Maia Wilson looks to pull in a pass in their win over the Tactix.

Silver Ferns' starting wing attack Crampton was a livewire, continuing her excellent season, sending accurate ball into the shooting end. Ferns' World Cup hopeful Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was industrious in the centre bib too, outplaying Tactix opposite Laura Malcolm.

The Tactix once promising season has quickly unravelled, losing three straight, leaving them with an uphill battle to now make the finals.

This was a key win for the Stars, who remain third on the table on 26 points with two round games left. The Stars also denied the Tactix a bonus point for losing within five, leaving them on 21 points with three round games remaining.

Leading Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson returned to the Tactix side after missing last weekend’s doubleheader with a foot injury, but she couldn’t lift the red-and-blacks to victory.

John Davidson/Photosport Tactix goal shoot Aliyah Dunn takes in the ball from Stars' defender Holly Fowler.

The Stars produced one of their best performances of the season in midcourter Samon Nathan's 100th national league game. This win would have tasted sweet for Nathan who previously played for the Tactix, but wasn’t retained for 2023.

There were several milestones in the Tactix side too with coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek guiding the side for the 100th time. Defender Karin Burger was also playing her 100th national league match and shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit was bringing up her 150th domestic outing.

John Davidson/Photosport Tactix wing attack Kimiora Poi brings the ball through court against the Stars.

The Tactix weren't able to reward them with a win, failing to match it with the Stars in the second half.

Watson and Burger, who have picked up so much turnover ball this season, were relatively quiet after halftime. The Tactix struggled to stop the flow of ball into Wilson and Malesala with Crampton and Reuelu-Buchanan able to hit the circle edge.

The Stars were able to score off turnover ball regularly, taking 16 of their 22 opportunities to goal.

The Tactix weren't helped in the second quarter with Kimiora Poi rolling her ankle. Poi left the court and returned after halftime, but wasn't moving freely as usual.

Best on court

Crampton and Reuelu-Buchanan were both outstanding in the Stars' midcourt as was 100-game veteran Nathan at wing defence. Crampton gets the nod though for her crisp distribution to the shooters and the way she safely brought the ball through court.

The big moment

Things drifted away for the Tactix in the third quarter. The Stars opened the second half with a 6-1 run and went on to outscore the home side 18-13 in the term. Heads started to drop in the Tactix camp and the Stars refused to give them a sniff.

Match rating: 7/10

The first half was a tight tussle, but the Stars outplayed and outhustled the Tactix in the second half. There was some wonderful play at both ends of the court from the south Auckland side, who might circle this game as a defining win in their campaign come the final wash-up.

The big picture:

The Stars open up a five point lead over the Tactix in the race for the ANZ Premiership elimination final (two versus three). The Tactix have a game in hand, but will probably need to win their final three games to sneak in after this loss. The Stars face the winless Steel in Invercargill next Monday, while the Tactix will aim to bounce back against the Magic in Rangiora on Saturday in a must-win clash.