Where Silver Ferns' selectors best view Karin Burger will determine World Cup midcourt

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering would use Karin Burger as her first-choice goal defence at the World Cup.

Karin Burger would be Yvonne Willering's first-choice goal defence for the Netball World Cup, allowing the Silver Ferns to take four frontline midcourters.

Midcourt will be the area of the court causing the most headaches for coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata. The Ferns’ 12-player squad will be unveiled on June 7 with up to three reserves also being named.

Where the Ferns’ selectors best view standout goal defence-wing defence Burger will have a flow-on effect on the squad and how many midcourters they carry.

“Is Burger going to play goal defence? Is she going to play wing defence? I think she’s going to be playing goal defence,” former Silver Ferns coach and defender Willering said.

Burger, who is a lock for the World Cup squad, will likely split time between wing defence and goal defence during the tournament. Willering would have Burger as her first-choice goal defence for the crunch games, operating alongside Tactix team-mate Jane Watson, who would be goal keep.

That might change if the Ferns were drawn against Jamaica later in the tournament. Should that happen, Willering would push Burger to wing defence and use Watson at goal defence and Kelly Jury at goal keep to limit the flow of ball into towering Jamaican goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler.

The 1.98m Fowler torched the Ferns for a perfect 54 from 54 in the semifinals of last year’s Commonwealth Games, a game Jamaica won comfortably 67-51.

Picking Burger among the four defenders, along with Watson, Jury, and Phoenix Karaka would enable the Ferns to choose four midcourters.

With starting wing attack Gina Crampton, and leading centre-wing defence Kate Heffernan both certainties, two midcourt spots were effectively up for grabs.

Even though Heffernan’s Steel side have struggled, losing all 11 games, Willering said she had been a tireless contributor.

“They haven’t been winning, but she’s still out there getting the intercepts and that’s what I love about her game at centre – she still looks for the intercept. She still looks to do the feeding. Even if they’re quite a few goals down, her intensity still stays in the game.”

Pulse duo Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon are probably front of the queue for the final two midcourt roles. They can cover multiple positions, which is appealing in a Cup format, where sides play eight games in 10 days.

Souness might be in a head-to-head battle with Tactix wing attack-centre Kimiora Poi for one spot.

Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava, who was so effective in the first two home tests of last year’s Constellation Cup against Australia, could pay the price for only playing one position.

Squeezing a specialist wing attack into the main 12, outside No 1 option Crampton, would be tough to do, Willering said.

For the first time in Netball World Cup history, teams can name up to three reserves outside their 12-person squad. Those reserves would attend the tournament and could be called up to the main squad if another player was withdrawn during the World Cup due to injury or illness.

Toeava could make sense as a reserve player, knowing she could be brought into the mix and be started at wing attack in a worst-case scenario where Crampton suffered an injury. The eight-cap Toeava has a brilliant connection with Mystics' team-mate Grace Nweke, who projects as the Ferns’ top goal shoot.

Souness is preferred in the centre bib for the Ferns, where she saw extensive minutes in the Commonwealth Games and started all four tests in October’s Constellation Cup.

The Ferns’ selectors would love to see Souness at centre for the Pulse, but she has predominantly played wing attack. That is unlikely to count against her when the final midcourt spots are being debated.

Gordon, who is adept at either centre or wing defence, and can also move out to wing attack, has been the big mover in the Ferns’ midcourt this season.

Willering had been impressed by her play and said her strong performances and positional versatility should boost her selection case.

“Does she put her body on the line or what? She’s an energiser bunny.

“I rate her highly, but she’s still got to know what to do when. You can’t just go all out 100%. There’s got be a purpose to whatever you do, but I think she’s stepping up and I would certainly be looking at her in the final few games [of ANZ Premiership] just to see how she can contribute.”

Sam Winders, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, and Claire Kersten will be other names in the Ferns’ midcourt discussion. Fitting them into a congested area of the court would be tricky for the World Cup.

The formidable battle for World Cup midcourt berths was healthy for New Zealand netball, Willering said.

“The Ferns are in a situation, what a great way to be, in the fact that players are going to miss out rather than, ‘Who the heck are we going to put in?’.

“There were previous times where we were going, ‘Who are we going to put into the team?’.”

