Magic finish strong to secure 52-45 victory and keep Steel winless

Ameliaranne Ekenasio was a standout for the Magic in the win over the Steel.

At Globox Arena, Hamilton: Magic 52 (Ameliaranne Ekenasio 26/28, Bailey Mes 26/28) Steel 45 (Saviour Tui 34/37, Georgia Heffernan 9/13, Jess Allan 2/2) 1Q: 13-10, HT: 25-25, 3Q: 36-37.

A five-goal run from the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic midway through the final quarter resulted in yet another loss for the Southern Steel, 52-45 in Hamilton on Monday night.

Still searching for their first victory of the season from 13 matches, the struggling Steel were on track to cause an upset when ahead at three-quarter time, but unforced errors combined with the accuracy of the all-star Magic shooters Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes, quickly put the match out of reach.

It was the Magic who began the strongest in the final match of round 10 and they were rewarded with a three-goal lead at the first break, before the Steel matched that effort in the second quarter to lock the scores up at 25-25 at half-time.

The Steel remained on track for their first win of the season with a one goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes but from there, things unravelled quickly.

Despite the Magic’s win, their first in five matches, the two teams remain firmly planted as the bottom two on the ladder with no hope of making the final ahead of next week’s penultimate round.

Both have two matches left in the season, and they will clash again in the final round in Invercargill on May 21.