Maddy Gordon shines for Pulse in top of the table ANZ Premiership duel with Mystics

At TSB Arena, Wellington: Pulse 62 (Amelia Walmsley: 47/57, Tiana Metuarau: 15/15) Mystics 56 (Grace Nweke: 46/51, Filda Vui: 10/15) 1Q: 19-9, HT: 33-27, 3Q: 49-41.

The Central Pulse have given themselves a chance of direct entry to the ANZ Premiership final.

Led by strong displays from Silver Ferns’ World Cup hopefuls Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness, the defending champion Pulse outclassed the Mystics 62-56 in Sunday’s top of the table duel.

Victory puts the Pulse in contention to finish first and an automatic berth to the June 4 decider in Hamilton. Whatever happens, the Pulse are assured of at least second spot and the finals.

Crucially, the Pulse denied the Mystics a bonus point for losing within five goals, which boosts their odds of finishing first.

The Pulse leapfrog the Mystics into top spot on 33 points, but have just one round match remaining against the Tactix in Wellington on Saturday.

It could come down to goal differential at the end of round play with the Mystics having two round games left. The loss leaves the Mystics three points behind the Pulse on 30 points, finishing round play against the Stars on Sunday and the Tactix next Monday.

Marty Melville/Photosport Mystics' defender Phoenix Karaka looks to make a pass under the defensive pressure of Pulse centre Maddy Gordon.

This was the eighth win on the bounce for a confident Pulse side, who last tasted defeat against the Mystics a month ago on April 3.

Amelia Walmsley again stood tall in the Pulse shooting end against an experienced Mystics’ defensive circle of Phoenix Karaka and Sulu Fitzpatrick. The 19-year-old goal shoot landed 47 from 57 and held her nerve in the final quarter when she missed a couple of key shots, responding with crunch goals.

The Pulse couldn’t have scripted a better Mother’s Day celebration in front of a sold out TSB Arena crowd. Their second-tier Central Manawa side captured their second straight national netball league (NNL) title, and fifth overall, beating the Comets 45-43 in the final.

With so much on the line, the top of the table blockbuster effectively resembled a Silver Ferns’ trial with players on both sides vying for fringe spots in the World Cup squad, which will be announced on June 7.

Marty Melville/Photosport Mystics' goal shoot Grace Nweke pulls in the ball from Pulse defenders Kristiana Manu'a and Kelly Jury.

Gordon and Souness, who are fighting for spots in the Ferns’ congested midcourt, won’t have done their chances any harm. Tiana Metuarau was superb at goal attack too, converting a perfect 15 from 15, and calmly getting the ball into Walmsley.

Centre Gordon was arguably the best player on court, getting through a power of work on both attack and defence, frequently finding herself on the floor scrapping for the ball.

Souness outplayed Mystics’ opposite Peta Toeava, who was frustrated by Gordon and Pulse wing defence Fa’amu Ioane, who largely kept her contained and limited the easy ball into Grace Nweke.

The Mystics were left to lament a slow start, where the Pulse delivered a stellar first quarter on attack and defence.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau controls possession against the Mystics.

They forced the Mystics into uncharacteristic mistakes, committing six turnovers. The Pulse racked up 19 goals in the opening 15 minutes, limiting the Mystics to just nine.

No side in the ANZ Premiership can score as quickly as the Mystics can through the prolific Nweke. The inevitable comeback came in the second quarter with the Mystics finally starting to find their rhythm.

The Mystics trailed by six at halftime (33-27) and cut the Pulse lead to just three goals in the third quarter (36-33) following a 5-0 burst.

It looked like the Mystics were threatening and starting to take control of the contest, but the Pulse didn’t buckle.

Spurred on by a noisy home crowd, the Pulse were able to pick up key defensive turnovers through Kelly Jury at the back and capitalise.

The Mystics cut the Pulse lead to four in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it got for the Aucklanders.

Best on court

Take your pick in the Pulse side. All seven starters impressed and carried out their core roles strongly. It would be hard to go past Gordon though, who was a livewire in the centre bib. Gordon must surely have booked her ticket to the World Cup on what she’s produced during the season.

The big moment

The Mystics will look back on two key stages in the game. They started poorly, falling behind 19-9 after the first quarter, which left them in catch-up mode. To their credit, they did pull it back and were right in the contest, trailing by three (37-34) in the third quarter. The Pulse then finished the term powerfully to seize back ascendancy.

Match rating: 8/10

This was a top of the table battle and it certainly delivered. The Mystics could have easily dropped their heads after a sloppy start, but they fought back. They had their chances midway through the third quarter, but the Pulse stepped up and delivered in the pressure moments.

The big picture

Advantage, Pulse. The Pulse move ahead of the Mystics on the table, but will still need a few scenarios to play out to finish first and progress directly to the final. If the Pulse win their final game and the Mystics drop one of their final two, the Pulse will be top qualifiers and into the June 4 decider. Otherwise, it could come down to goal differential.