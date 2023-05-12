Netball NZ willing to be patient around Dame Noeline Taurua's coaching future

Netball New Zealand will give Dame Noeline Taurua all the time she needs to decide on her future as Silver Ferns’ coach.

The netball mastermind’s contract with NNZ ends in November following October’s four game Constellation Cup series against Australia.

Before that, Taurua will look to achieve a first for a Silver Ferns’ coach at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in late July-August. Should Taurua guide the side to the title she would become the first Ferns coach to go back-to-back at the global tournament.

Taurua has said multiple times she will not make any decision on whether she wants to continue in the top job until after the World Cup.

The World Cup will mark five years in the role for Taurua, who took over from Janine Southby in August 2018 with the Ferns at arguably their lowest ebb in history, following a fourth place finish at that year’s Commonwealth Games.

Taurua will need to weigh up whether she has the desire to stick around for another four-year cycle or if she wants to pursue other interests and spend more time with family.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Noeline Taurua celebrates after the Silver Ferns edged England in the semifinals of the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

NNZ’s new head of high performance Stephen Hotter said Taurua’s results spoke for themselves and their priority was to retain the woman viewed by many as the best coach in world netball.

“She’s been amazingly successful in the time she’s been there really. I was involved in the last World Cup as the strength and conditioning coach and the changes that were made during that period to get that team to win were outstanding.

“Obviously she’s been a fantastic coach and ideally you’d love to keep her, so that would be the short answer I think.”

The World Cup was the immediate focus for Taurua with the Ferns’ 12-player squad being announced on June 7, as well as up to three reserves.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Noeline Taurua celebrate after the Silver Ferns captured the Constellation Cup in 2021.

Hotter didn’t believe there was any need to fast-track the coaching process. NNZ would let the World Cup play out and speak with Taurua after the tournament to see where she was at.

“Both scenarios are on the radar. We are either successful in securing her, or we would need to go to a very robust process if necessary to replace her, if that was the decision [that she wanted to finish up].

“It’s a very hypothetical situation at the moment and the focus is currently firmly on winning that World Cup, which I think personally we’ve got a fantastic chance of doing that.”

Should Taurua step away, Hotter felt there was sufficient time to advertise for a replacement and find the right person. With Taurua contracted until November, a possible successor would likely guide the side for the first time during the traditional January Quad Series.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Noeline Taurua provides instructions at a Silver Ferns’ training session in 2021.

A December training camp is usually held, which Silver Ferns national squad and development squad players attend and a Quad Series squad is named from.

“We certainly wouldn’t rush the process.

“What that looks like if it was needed [to find Taurua’s replacement] is not necessarily 100% clear yet, but we would certainly be looking to make the best decision possible. The hypothetical will become clearer for us post World Cup.”

NNZ would not be short of options if Taurua decided to finish up in the job. There could also be overseas interest for the position.

Ferns assistant Debbie Fuller and Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie, a three-time ANZ Premiership winning coach, would likely be frontrunners.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie could be a Silver Ferns’ coaching contender if Dame Noeline Taurua stepped away.

McCausland-Durie, who was Ferns’ assistant under Southby, will finish up as Pulse coach after this season.

Kiri Wills (Stars), Marianne Delaney-Hoshek (Tactix) and Reinga Bloxham (Steel), who have all had stints working with the Ferns in recent years, would also be in contention.

“The franchise coaches, a lot of them have been in the role and the system for a long time and there would be options absolutely,” Hotter said.

“That’s the beauty of the [ANZ Premiership] competition, to not only develop players, but also coaches.”

