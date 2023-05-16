Laura Langman reunites with Silver Ferns in technical capacity

Laura Langman will help out the Silver Ferns in a technical role before the World Cup.

Laura Langman is returning to help the Silver Ferns defend their Netball World Cup title, but in another capacity.

The retired midcourter and netball great will assist the Ferns in their preparation for the World Cup, taking on a technical role with a focus on strategy, TVNZ reported.

Langman captained the Ferns to the 2019 Netball World Cup title in Liverpool and was arguably the player of the tournament. She retired from all netball in 2020, finishing with 163 caps, the most tests in Silver Ferns’ history.

The 37-year-old will again team up with Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, helping out in a coaching capacity during a World Cup build-up camp on Australia’s Sunshine Coast in early July.

Langman has resided in the area since her playing days in Australia’s Super Netball for the Sunshine Coast Lightning, who were then coached by Taurua.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Laura Langman flies through court during a Constellation Cup test against Australia in 2019.

Taurua told TVNZ it was a no-brainer to bring in someone of Langman’s expertise, given their midcourt was relatively raw at international level, outside Gina Crampton, who has played 63 tests.

Langman has remained in the sport since retiring, running her successful Netfit programme, which is designed to help netball players of all ages with skills, drills, and nutrition. She has coached the University of Sunshine Coast Spartans in the local Thunder Premier League competition.

The Ferns will also hold a World Cup camp in Auckland, starting on June 27. Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering and former Adelaide Thunderbirds coach Jane Woodlands-Thompson, who have both assisted the Ferns in the past, will also be involved at the camps.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Retired Silver Ferns great Laura Langman will assist the side in their World Cup build-up.

Langman, Willering, and Woodlands-Thompson would work with the Ferns heading into the World Cup, but not during the tournament itself.

Before the 2019 World Cup, the Ferns held a similar camp on the Sunshine Coast, which Taurua and the playing group attributed to their success in Liverpool.

Defender Katrina Rore told Stuff in 2020 the training camp was the most daunting of her playing career.

Days started in 6am darkness and finished late at night. Three sessions were held daily: lifting, strength work, and court craft, followed by what Taurua called “repeat effort” – constant repetition of the game plan. Mixed in was work around team strategies, routines, and ‘what if’ World Cup scenarios.

“The objective was to put them under mental, emotional, and physical stress as much as possible, so we knew what their [training] numbers were and how far we could actually push them,” Taurua told Stuff.

“They never had much time to rest unless they were asleep at nighttime.’’

The Silver Ferns’ 12-player World Cup squad, plus three travelling reserves, will be announced on June 7 – three days after the ANZ Premiership grand final in Hamilton.

The World Cup, which will be held in Cape Town, runs from July 28-August 6. New Zealand have been grouped with Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Singapore. The top two sides in each pool advance onto the crossover phase.