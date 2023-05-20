Yvette McCausland-Durie's journey from Silver Ferns' shame to ANZ Premiership title extraordinaire

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby and assistant Yvette McCausland-Durie’s faces tell the story during their semifinal thumping at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Yvette McCausland-Durie was part of a dark era in Silver Ferns’ history, but has developed into the ANZ Premiership’s most successful coach. BRENDON EGAN finds out how she turned it around.

It’s the photo that ran on the back page of every newspaper in the country and threatened to define her coaching career.

Both hands covering her face, Silver Ferns’ assistant Yvette McCausland-Durie couldn’t watch the horror show unfolding in front of her in the semifinals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Thumped by 21 goals by Australia (65-44), worse was to follow.

The Ferns would then lose to Jamaica in the bronze medal match, finishing fourth and failing to medal for the first time at a major tournament.

The ramifications were far-reaching. Head coach Janine Southby resigned following an independent review into their poor results, later replaced by Noeline Taurua. McCausland-Durie wasn’t retained either.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Yvette McCausland-Durie was assistant coach under former Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby.

Southby disappeared from coaching at the elite level and it would have been easy for McCausland-Durie to do the same.

McCausland-Durie and Southby go back a long way. They were team-mates at the Western Flyers in the old national league and played for Manawatū club side Feilding in the late 1990s.

The duo both come from teaching backgrounds and have children who are emerging netball talents, competing in the second-tier national league (NNL). McCausland-Durie’s daughter Atareta, a wing defence, won the NNL title on Sunday with Central Manawa, the Pulse feeder team.

“I think that was a really challenging space and I think the sadness of it is we’ve lost a really good coach to the game at an elite level,” McCausland-Durie says.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Photosport Yvette McCausland-Durie and Janine Southby speak during a Silver Ferns’ test against Jamaica in Auckland in 2018.

“She’d had great success with New Zealand A and Fast5 and New Zealand under-21s. She’d had so many successes. Then to be defined by that one outing [at the Commonwealth Games] is a real shame.”

Five years on and McCausland-Durie’s coaching stock has never been higher.

McCausland-Durie, who will finish up with the Central Pulse after this season, has risen through the adversity to become the most successful coach in ANZ Premiership history.

Her first stint with the Pulse in the former trans-Tasman league from 2009-11 was a hard slog, winning five of 39 games.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Kelly Jury, coach Yvette McCausland-Durie, and Tiana Metuarau pose with the ANZ Premiership title after beating the Stars in last year’s grand final.

Since the ANZ Premiership was created in 2017, McCausland-Durie has guided the Pulse to three titles (2019, 2020, and 2022), and five grand finals.

During that span she’s coached the Pulse to 69 wins from 93 games (74%) – a far cry from the anguish on the Gold Coast and ‘that photo’.

“There’s photos of me playing that look worse than that. There’s some classics I tell you.

“It’s a moment in time and for me it’s just the learning that came out of that was huge.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Yvette McCausland-Durie is in her final weeks in the job as Central Pulse coach, stepping aside after this season.

McCausland-Durie is in her final few weeks in the job with the high-flying Pulse, who have won eight straight games and booked another finals berth. Saturday’s outing against the Tactix at Wellington’s TSB Arena could potentially be her last home game in charge.

She will step away after this campaign – her ninth season as Pulse coach across two stints.

Her skills aren’t limited to netball. A teacher by profession, McCausland-Durie and husband Nathan Durie are co-founders of Manukura, a secondary school in Palmerston North.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Yvette McCausland-Durie speaks to students at Manukura in Palmerston North after guiding the Pulse to the 2020 title.

Fresh challenges await with the couple moving to Auckland later this year. She and Durie will run a new Māori boys boarding school in the Bombay Hills, Tipene School, replacing St Stephen's School, which closed in 2000. The school is set to open in February next year.

McCausland-Durie will head to the Netball World Cup in July as a specialist coach for Fiji, working with their midcourt. Grouped in the same pool as heavyweights Australia, part of her job will be trying to find a way to slow down brilliant wing attack Liz Watson.

Then there’s the possibility of the Silver Ferns’ head coaching job opening up. Taurua, who is contracted until November, has said she expects to make a decision on her future after the World Cup.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Yvette McCausland-Durie could be a contender for the Silver Ferns’ coaching job should Dame Noeline Taurua step away after the World Cup.

McCausland-Durie and Ferns assistant Debbie Fuller would be among the frontrunners, if interested, should Taurua decide to move on.

So, would she be keen if the Ferns’ top job became available, despite her Auckland venture?

“Never say never. I’m always open to looking at opportunities and I would say every time I’ve taken on a job I’ve never really thought I was probably that ready and that probably never changes. I think you just keep evolving and stay open.

“I’m always busy and life is always busy, but I think always being open to opportunities is important, so I would absolutely always look at things.”

McCausland-Durie continues to give back to the game. Straight after the Pulse season ends, she will return to Manukura, assisting former top-level player Renee Matoe, who runs the netball programme. The school has eight netball teams and McCausland-Durie loves nothing better than working with the next generation and inspiring them.

She will coach Manawatū at the Netball NZ open championships in September.

The pain of the Gold Coast and her rough first tenure with the Pulse had made McCausland-Durie a better coach.

She was forced to look inwardly at herself and how she could get the best out of her players and programme.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Yvette McCausland-Durie and the Pulse celebrate their 2020 ANZ Premiership title win over the Tactix.

In the tough times, McCausland-Durie tapped into her experience as an educator and how she motivated students in the classroom. Every player had strengths and it was about promoting those attributes and tailoring a game plan to that.

“For me, it keeps coming back to, ‘Why do you do this?’. It’s really about growing a group of people you hope can express their best potential in performance, but importantly grow a level of resilience as individuals – grow the ability to make decisions under pressure. You just want to have good people that stay in the game for the right reasons.”

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie pictured with (from left) Katrina Rore, Daya Pritchard, Paula Griffin, and Jane Altschwager in the side’s early days in 2010.

McCausland-Durie never considered quitting elite netball after the 2018 Games and going back to the classroom full-time.

It helped that she had a premiership campaign with the Pulse to concentrate on shortly after the Games. She had a responsibility as coach to look after Silver Ferns trio, captain Katrina Rore, who shouldered so much of the team’s failure at the Games, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, and Claire Kersten – then Pulse players.

Putting a smile on their face at training, rekindling their love for the sport, and reinforcing they hadn’t suddenly become bad netballers, was key.

In her final weeks with the Pulse, don’t expect McCausland-Durie to shed too many tears and get bogged down by the memories.

She has a fourth title to win, but says just like the classroom, life goes on.

“I don’t get overly nostalgic about much. My big focus at the moment is making sure we leave this place in the best state possible and that’s been about growing leaders...

“It’s a bit like when kids leave school. You think I’m going to miss them, but you move on and the next lot come in and you do miss them. All you really want is to see them continue to be successful, so that will be the same for me.”