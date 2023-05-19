Bailey Mes' retirement could open Silver Ferns' World Cup selection door for Amelia Walmsley

Incredibly nervous before games, Central Pulse teenage shooter Amelia Walmsley has emerged as a Silver Ferns’ World Cup bolter.

Veteran shooter Bailey Mes announced her retirement from all netball on Friday, ruling herself out of World Cup contention.

Walmsley, who has been so impressive in her first full season as a starter in the ANZ Premiership, could be a beneficiary.

Grace Nweke and Ameliaranne Ekenasio are locked in as the Ferns’ first-choice combination with Maia Wilson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit likely to round out the shooting quartet. Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau could be another option.

For the first time at the Netball World Cup teams are allowed to carry up to three reserves outside their 12-player squad. The reserve players will attend the tournament, which runs from July 28-August 6 in Cape Town. They can be called up to the main squad if a player is withdrawn during the World Cup due to injury or illness.

Walmsley, the 19-year-old daughter of former Black Caps pace bowler Kerry Walmsley, could loom as the Ferns’ shooting reserve option, or possibly their fourth shooter.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pulse shooting standout Amelia Walmsley and Magic defender Erena Mikaere contest possession.

She has been a standout for the table-topping Pulse, who have won eight straight games ahead of their final round clash with the Tactix in Wellington on Saturday night. The 1.92m goal shoot wasn’t expected to be the team’s starter this season with Malawi international Joyce Mvula signed as their import.

Walmsley got the nod over Mvula in the season opener and shone, landing 36 from 39 against the Magic. She hasn’t relinquished the starting bib, enjoying a breakout campaign. The Aucklander has converted the third most goals in the competition (546) at 86% accuracy, behind only Nweke (644) and Wilson (562).

Her play has been so strong, the defending champion Pulse have barely skipped a beat in the attacking end, despite losing prolific goal shoot Aliyah Dunn to the Tactix.

Walmsley has put up plenty of volume, converting 40 or more goals in seven of the 14 games – including a season-high 53 against the Stars in late April. With her height, she is an excellent rebounder, grabbing six in one game and five in another.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Amelia’s father, former cricketer Kerry Walmsley, pictured for Auckland in a Shell Trophy match in 1996.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie described Walmsley as a nervous wreck before games and said she was often hard on herself.

“She’s totally nervous every game. She has so much respect for the opposition. I’m like don’t you think they have respect for you and she goes, ‘Oh no, I don’t think so’.

“She’s super nervous. It’s season one. She only played about six minutes last season, so this has felt really different. She’s thrived on it.”

The retirement of 76-test stalwart Mes, who will finish up after the Magic’s final round game against the Steel on Sunday, potentially opens up an opportunity for Walmsley.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley fights for possession with Steel defender Kate Burley, right.

McCausland-Durie believed Walmsley’s consistent play would have put her in the Ferns’ World Cup discussion. Even though she was tender in age and experience, she was confident Walmsley could excel in the national environment if given the chance – possibly in a reserve capacity.

“I think everyone who is in the starting line of their team is on the [Ferns’] radar for sure, so I know from that end I’m sure she’s on the radar.

“In terms of readiness, I didn’t think she was ready to do what she did this season for us, so I’ve been pleasantly surprised. With the opportunity people step up and find a way.”

AT A GLANCE

ANZ Premiership, round 12:

Saturday 7.15pm: Pulse v Tactix at TSB Arena, Wellington

Sunday 2.10pm: Stars v Mystics at Pulman Arena, Auckland

Sunday 4.10pm: Steel v Magic at Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Monday 7.35pm: Mystics v Tactix at Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland

Points (games played): Pulse 33 (14), Mystics 30 (13), Stars 29 (14), Tactix 24 (13), Magic 19 (14), Steel 3 (14)