Central Pulse boss comfortable playing ANZ Premiership eliminaton final at smaller venue

The Central Pulse were left with no alternative than to play their ANZ Premiership elimination final in Porirua.

Finishing second after round play, the defending champion Pulse will host the south Auckland-based Stars at Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena on Sunday (4pm start).

Wellington’s TSB Arena, the main venue of the Pulse, would have been their No 1 choice to host the finals clash, but a lack of turnaround time scuppered those hopes.

The Wellington Saints’ basketball team host the Canterbury Rams at the central city venue on Saturday night. Another event was also booked there on Monday.

“There’s a whole floor you have to lift up and that’s a whole floor and repack and move things around,” Netball Central chief executive Fran Scholey said.

“Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has requirements for packing days and those sorts of things and pack arounds for finals.”

Marty Melville/Photosport Elle Temu, captain Katrina Rore, Karin Burger and Sulu Fitzpatrick celebrate the Pulse title win over the Stars in Porirua in 2019 – the team’s first championship.

With both finals matches being run by NNZ, on-court decals, which took around five hours to set up, and large electronic video boards were also being used, which added to the set-up time.

The June 4 grand final will be played at a neutral venue at Hamilton’s Globox Arena – which was decided by NNZ in late February, before the start of the competition. The Auckland-based Mystics sealed top spot and automatic entry to the decider after topping the table after 15 round games.

NNZ consulted with all teams and stakeholders, needing to lock in a venue early or risk missing out altogether.

Playing the elimination final at Te Rauparaha Arena (capacity 2500) will mean the Pulse will have 1000 fewer fans in the stadium than they would have had at TSB Arena, which seated about 3500.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pulse goal keep Kelly Jury will be a key figure for her side in Sunday’s elimination final against the Stars.

The Pulse were well-supported at both venues in the Wellington region and despite playing in front of a smaller crowd, Scholey expected a parochial atmosphere. She said they received tremendous backing at all their home venues and were happy to be playing in Porirua.

“TRA [Te Rauparaha Arena] is a great venue as well for us. We really value and appreciate the way in which that venue is set up and the atmosphere that can create.”

They played several round matches in Porirua each season and the stadium had fond memories for the team – winning their first title there in 2019 when they beat the Stars in the decider.

Pulse season members and partners had a pre-sale ticket opportunity on Tuesday with tickets going on sale to the general public on Wednesday.

“We’ve been bombarded with emails [ahead of the elimination final] and this office phone has been running hot,” Scholey said.

Venue availability has been a challenge for the Pulse at the business end of the season, previously having to take finals to Palmerston North and Porirua with TSB Arena unavailable.

TSB Arena hosted the popular NZ Art Show every King’s Birthday weekend in early June – which was often at the same time as the ANZ Premiership decider in World Cup or Commonwealth Games year.

Last year, the grand final was played a week later than usual with the top qualifying Pulse able to host the decider at TSB Arena for the first time – beating the Stars 56-37.

The ANZ Premiership draw was done two years in advance to try and minimise venue availability clashes, but remained tricky, Scholey said. Indoor venue availability was in heavy demand for all six premiership teams, who also had to contend with other sports sides and events.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie told Stuff earlier this year having the grand final at a pre-planned venue was a necessity for 2023.

“Sure it would be great if we had our choice of venues and we can hold venues right to the last minute, but when you’ve got a really competitive competition you don’t know who is going to finish on top or second or third and might make it through to the elimination final.

“It becomes very difficult, so what we’ve done is we’ve at least given certainty to the league and the teams of location.”