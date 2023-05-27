Pulse centre Maddy Gordon producing career-best form at a critical time

Maddy Gordon has been one of the ANZ Premiership form midcourters this season.

Staying in the centre bib all season has helped Maddy Gordon unlock the best form of her young career.

The Central Pulse pocket rocket has been one of the best midcourters in the ANZ Premiership this season and a key reason why they are in Sunday’s elimination final.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said last week Gordon’s 2023 season had been her most impressive to date – standing out with her consistency, accuracy, and work rate.

Her performances won’t be lost on Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata, who will name their 15-player World Cup squad on June 7 – three days after the grand final.

The 23-year-old’s dazzling play has put her on the cusp of World Cup selection. Gordon was determined to stand out again in the elimination final and grand final, if the Pulse got through, with the race for the final midcourt spots being tight.

Adept at all three midcourt roles, the six-test Fern’s versatility has been her strongest suit, but sometimes a weakness.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pulse centre Maddy Gordon and Magic opposite Claire Kersten battle for possession this season.

Last season, she spent the bulk of her time at wing defence for the Pulse with Erikana Pedersen, now retired from netball, at centre.

Gordon reverted to centre this season alongside Ferns’ team-mate Whitney Souness at wing attack with Fa’amu Ioane starting at wing defence.

Playing week-to-week in the same position and with a settled midcourt trio had been huge for Gordon’s progress this year, she said.

“I definitely love that I can play all three [midcourt roles] and I can be chucked into any of those three, but then again it’s been nice this year to focus on one position and really get it right.

Marty Melville/Photosport Maddy Gordon displays her defensive skills marking against Phoenix Karaka of the Mystics.

“You hear the term ‘a jack of all trades’, like I can be good at all three, but you’re not amazing at one, which has definitely been a focus for this year and the years to come.”

Gordon admitted she was enjoying herself so much at centre, it had become her preferred position. She had spent most of her elite career between centre and wing defence, also being used at wing attack – a position she has played for the Ferns.

During pre-season, the Pulse operated with Gordon at wing attack and Souness at centre, where she had been starting for the Silver Ferns. The combination wasn’t quite clicking, so McCausland-Durie switched them around, which has proved a master stroke for the Pulse.

Gordon hoped centre could start to become her primary position on court.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Maddy Gordon shows off her athleticism in a game against the Stars last season.

“I always get asked what’s your favourite position and I can never really answer that question, but I think I’d have to say it’s centre. I’ve really enjoyed playing it and I hope I can really grow in that position and just to be a centre really.”

In and out of the Silver Ferns’ squad for series over the past year, Gordon was overlooked for the January Quad Series in Cape Town.

With that tournament being so critical seven months out from the World Cup, she could have easily got despondent.

Instead, Gordon had made the most of the disappointment – pouring the time she would have spent with the Ferns into Pulse pre-season.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Maddy Gordon was used at wing attack for the Silver Ferns in last year’s Constellation Cup.

“[Missing out on Quad Series] it definitely was a little fire in the belly to play really well this year and put my hand up.

“I think it was good just to build a couple of combos with the girls [at the Pulse] and be there for training and just get my stuff sorted.”

Gordon followed the Ferns’ fortunes from afar at the 2019 Netball World Cup – her first season of elite netball with the Pulse.

She remembered getting up early to watch the games in Wellington with her friends. Witnessing the Ferns go from the turmoil of 18 months earlier, where they failed to medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, to world champions, inspired Gordon with her own game.

“The previous year what happened with the Silver Ferns, I think there was a lot riding on them, but it was cool to see Laura Langman back and how Casey Kopua was out there.

“Even Katrina Rore, I remember I was in the team with her in 2019 with the Pulse team, and she worked so hard to get there. Just to watch them all win and all the emotion and how much it meant to them was really cool to see.”

If Gordon gained World Cup selection it would be her first time attending a pinnacle event after missing out on last year’s Commonwealth Games.

She was fully focused on finals netball, but it would be naive to think Silver Ferns’ World Cup hopefuls weren’t thinking about the looming announcement.

“I feel like as long as we’ve put our hand up it’s out of our control.

“If we’ve all put our hands up and we’ve all tried our best we’ve done what we can and it’s up to [the selectors].”