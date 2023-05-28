Stars book spot in ANZ Premiership grand final after thrilling knockout win over Pulse

At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua: Stars 53 (Maia Wilson: 36/38, Amorangi Malesala: 17/21) Pulse 52 (Amelia Walmsley: 41/45, Tiana Metuarau: 11/13) 1Q: 12-14, HT: 25-29, 3Q: 41-37.

Amorangi Malesala broke Central Pulse hearts, firing the Stars into their second straight grand final.

Malesala’s goal just before fulltime expired helped the Stars edge the Pulse 53-52 in a gripping ANZ Premiership elimination final on Sunday.

The Stars’ last gasp victory sets up a first all-Auckland grand final in premiership history. They will take on the Northern Mystics at a neutral venue, Hamilton’s Globox Arena, next Sunday.

It was some second half from the Stars, who trailed by four goals (29-25) at halftime.

With a spot in the grand final on the line this match was played at a high intensity with the largest lead for either team being five goals.

This victory would have tasted sweet for the Stars, who had twice lost to the Pulse in ANZ Premiership grand finals – including last year’s decider.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse goal shoot Amelia Walmsley, right, controls the ball from Stars defender Holly Fowler.

While this was an elimination final, the Stars will soak up their win before they reset for a juicy final against their crosstown Auckland rivals.

There was a hollow feeling at Porirua’s Te Rauparaha Arena at fulltime. The loss signalled the end of head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie’s decorated coaching tenure with the Pulse.

McCausland-Durie is finishing up with the Pulse after nine seasons across two stints, guiding them to three titles and five grand finals.

Pulse captain Kelly Jury was also playing her 100th national league match, having started with the Magic in 2016. There was to be no fairytale result for either McCausland-Durie or Jury though.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse goal keep Kelly Jury defends against Stars goal shoot Maia Wilson in the elimination final.

The game swung in the third quarter, where the Stars produced their best netball of the match and were able to unsettle the Pulse.

After struggling to convert turnover ball to goal in the first half, scoring four goals from eight opportunities, the Stars clicked into gear in the second half.

They lifted defensively as a team and at the other end of the court, stepped it up on attack – with Silver Fern duo Maia Wilson and Gina Crampton taking over.

The Stars delivered a dominant third quarter effort, outscoring the Pulse 16-8 to take a crucial four goal lead (41-37) into the final 15 minutes.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse wing defence Fa'amu Ioane brings the ball through court against the Stars.

After a poor third quarter, the inevitable Pulse comeback came, setting up a tense finish.

Jury produced a key tip late in the game, which the Pulse scored from. They then converted their next possession, but were guilty of taking too much time off the clock.

That levelled the score at 52-52 with 20 seconds to go. The Stars didn’t muck about and safely got the ball into their shooting end with Malesala sinking the biggest goal of her career.

Best on court

Centre Maddy Gordon and Jury were outstanding in defeat for the Pulse. There were no shortage of difference makers in the victorious Stars team though. Shooters Wilson and Malesala were both terrific, while circle defenders Elle Temu and Holly Fowler stepped up their play after halftime. Silver Ferns wing attack Crampton delivered some wonderful feeds in the second half especially and was vital to the Stars’ success.

The big moment

There were several during the second half, but the game turned straight after halftime. The Pulse, who had played so well in the first half, made a sloppy start to the second half. The Stars capitalised from those mistakes and never looked back, putting them under real pressure for the remainder of the game.

Match rating: 8/10

You want knockout netball matches to be close, fiercely fought affairs and this certainly was. The second half was a treat with little separating the teams as they went goal for goal. Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua always says the cream rises to the surface in finals netball. She would have got a strong gauge of how her World Cup hopefuls perform under pressure in this one.

The big picture

The Stars move on to Sunday’s grand final to face the Mystics in Hamilton in what should be another close battle. It’s the end of the road for the defending champion Pulse who won’t be able to farewell their departing coach with another title.