Who makes the final cut for ANZ Premiership's All Star Seven?

Tactix defender Karin Burger was one of the best performers in the ANZ Premiership this season.

ANALYSIS: The Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad will be unveiled on Wednesday, but before then there’s another team to announce.

Yes, it’s the much anticipated ANZ Premiership All Star Seven, plus five bench players.

Three players from Sunday’s grand final between the Mystics and Stars make our starting seven, but who else warrants selection?

Selection criteria: Players were picked in the position they predominantly played this season, meaning Kate Heffernan, who mostly played centre, couldn’t slide to wing defence. Selection is purely on premiership form – this is not a Silver Ferns’ starting seven.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke was outstanding again in 2023, scoring the most goals in the ANZ Premiership.

Shooters

Flip a coin for the starting goal shoot. Grace Nweke (Mystics) and Maia Wilson (Stars) were both tremendous for their sides and a key reason why they are in Sunday’s grand final. The Silver Ferns are fortunate to have two such quality goal shoots in their ranks. Nweke edges Wilson in this team, but only just. Her premiership-best 755 goals at 92% makes for impressive reading. Bailey Mes (Magic), who recently announced her retirement from elite netball, had a farewell season to remember and deserves an honourable mention. Amelia Walmsley (Pulse) in her first full season starting looks a player of huge promise.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Magic) picks herself as the standout goal attack in the competition. Ekenasio displayed her form from the 2019 Netball World Cup this season and put up high volume (349 goals) and was extremely accurate (91%). Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua would have been grinning from ear to ear watching her performances ahead of the World Cup.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Maddy Gordon thrived in the centre bib for the Pulse and should be named in the Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad next week.

Midcourt

It’s a close call at wing attack with Ferns incumbent Gina Crampton (Stars) and Whitney Souness (Pulse) the two leading performers. Souness was excellent over the second half of the competition, but Crampton narrowly pips her for this team. Crampton showed her class with a player of the match display in the thrilling elimination final win over the Pulse last Sunday.

Maddy Gordon spent the entire season in the centre bib for the Pulse and it resulted in career-best form. Moved around the midcourt during her elite career, Gordon thrived sticking to one position and being able to establish connections with wing attack Souness and her shooters. It was some season from the 23-year-old and she has surely booked her ticket to the World Cup. Kate Heffernan wasn’t far off Gordon. She was a tireless contributor for a struggling Steel side, who didn’t win a game. Take Heffernan off the Steel and their season would have been even bleaker, such was her impact. Heffernan is a lock for the Ferns’ World Cup squad and will likely be the first-choice centre in Cape Town.

Marty Melville/Photosport Mystics' wing defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson wins the ball from Whitney Souness of the Pulse.

At wing defence, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (Mystics) gets the nod. After an injury-plagued past few years, Sokolich-Beatson was able to regain her confidence on court and it showed in her performances. As she pointed out to Stuff earlier in the season: “I just feel my mind and body are a bit more connected, which is nice.” Sokolich-Beatson picked up regular defensive ball for the Mystics and made life easy out the front for circle defenders Phoenix Karaka, Sulu Fitzpatrick, and Carys Stythe.

Defenders

Tactix defender Karin Burger continues to go from strength to strength in the ANZ Premiership. Just when you think she can’t play any better, she lifts her game to another level. Burger delivered another dominant season and was the best goal defence in the competition. She was an intercept machine, gobbling up the most by any player (39). Karaka (Mystics) was impressive all season too. It says a lot about Burger’s play when you have to leave Karaka out.

Marty Melville/Photosport Pulse goal keep Kelly Jury defends against Stars goal shoot Maia Wilson in the elimination final.

At the back, it’s hard to go past Kelly Jury (Pulse). Jury couldn’t quite repeat her brilliant 2022 form where she was the best player in the ANZ Premiership, but she wasn’t far off it. The 46-test Fern led the way at goal keep for the Pulse and produced a mighty showing in the elimination final loss to the Stars. Jury was top in the premiership for defensive rebounds (24) and deflections (77), and second for intercepts (34).

Jane Watson (Tactix) had her moments returning to the court after the birth of her first child. A foot injury hindered her late in the season, missing two games, and being on restricted game time to close out their campaign. Watson’s injury was a crushing blow to the Tactix’ finals hopes.

ANZ Premiership All Star Seven

GS: Grace Nweke (Mystics)

GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Magic)

WA: Gina Crampton (Stars)

C: Maddy Gordon (Pulse)

WD: Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (Mystics)

GD: Karin Burger (Tactix)

GK: Kelly Jury (Pulse)

Bench: Maia Wilson (Stars), Whitney Souness (Pulse), Kate Heffernan (Steel), Phoenix Karaka (Mystics), Elle Temu (Stars).