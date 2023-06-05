Mystics' grand final standout Peta Toeava leaves powerful last impression on Silver Ferns' selectors

Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava left a strong last impression on the Silver Ferns’ selectors in the grand final.

ANALYSIS: Peta Toeava has created a tricky conundrum for the Silver Ferns’ selectors three days before their World Cup squad reveal.

The dynamic wing attack provided some last minute food for thought with an eye-catching display in the Mystics’ 74-56 demolition job of the Stars in Sunday’s ANZ Premiership grand final.

Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata sat in the Globox Arena stands in Hamilton and would have been impressed by what they saw.

SKY SPORT The title favourites scored their second ANZ Premiership final win by seeing off the Stars in Hamilton.

Toeava ran riot in the Mystics’ midcourt, causing havoc for Stars’ wing defence Samon Nathan and later Holly Fowler, who was used in the position. She delivered 25 goal assists and produced 29 feeds.

The Mystics bossed the Stars in the midcourt with Toeava and centre Tayla Earle, who was outstanding, providing world-class goal shoot Grace Nweke with an armchair ride.

Nweke, who will be one of the first names scribbled down in the 15-player World Cup squad, unveiled on Wednesday at Netball NZ headquarters in Auckland, was terrific.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Retiring Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and Peta Toeava celebrate after winning the ANZ Premiership title on Sunday.

She torched the Stars for 70 goals from 73 attempts – equalling her highest amount in an ANZ Premiership game.

While Nweke was superb, it was Toeava and Earle who laid the platform with their vision, distribution, and textbook feeds.

Toeava’s strong grand final showing capped another pleasing season – raising the question, where does she fit in the Ferns’ World Cup plans?

The younger sister of former All Blacks utility back Isaia Toeava, once dubbed “the special project” by coach Graham Henry, the 29-year-old is just as intriguing.

One of the few knocks on Toeava is she only plays wing attack at the highest level with her court time at centre rare. Her conditioning and ability to run hard for 60 minutes internationally against tall, physical wing defences is another worry for some.

In a Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad, which includes 12 main spots, plus three travelling reserves, Toeava is something of a luxury.

Gina Crampton is the Ferns’ top option at wing attack and a lock in the Cup squad. Taking two specialist wing attacks among the four frontline midcourters would be a bold and risky call.

Crampton and Kate Heffernan, who plays centre and wing defence, are the two certainties in the Ferns’ midcourt equation.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Peta Toeava was a standout in the Silver Ferns’ opening two Constellation Cup wins over Australia in October.

Pulse duo Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon are the buzz names around netball traps and all signs point to their inclusion on the plane to Cape Town. Both can play multiple positions in the midcourt – an asset for a Netball World Cup, where sides need to get through eight games over 10 days.

To select Toeava, the Ferns would either need to pick five midcourters in their frontline squad, which is unlikely, or consider her as one of their three travelling reserves.

The latter is more of a possibility.

Toeava, who has played eight tests for the Ferns, would be an asset in that role. For the first time in Netball World Cup history, teams are allowed to select three travelling reserves.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava looks to find a way through the Stars' defence in Sunday’s ANZ Premiership final.

They can train with the side in Cape Town and could replace another player during the tournament if they were withdrawn due to serious injury or illness.

Toeava would be a valuable name to call on should the worst case scenario occur and something happen to first-choice wing attack Crampton.

The seamless connection between Toeava and Nweke at the Mystics is something to behold.

It has worked successfully internationally too, most notably in the first two Constellation Cup tests against Australia in New Zealand in October.

The Ferns won both those games with Nweke and Toeava starring. Not selected for the remaining two tests in Australia, the Ferns weren’t as effective on attack and sorely missed Toeava. That won’t be lost on Taurua and the selectors.

In January’s Quad Series, Toeava was selected, playing 30 minutes in the round match against Australia, but just three in the final – games the Ferns lost.

Few players in the Ferns’ World Cup mix offer as much upside, but also question marks as Toeava.

Where exactly the selectors see her, if at all, will be a talking point come Wednesday.