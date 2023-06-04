Perfect end for Sulu Fitzpatrick as Mystics beat Stars in ANZ Premiership final

The Mystics players celebrating their second ANZ Premiership title in Hamilton.

At Globox Arena, Hamilton: Mystics 74 (Grace Nweke 70/73, Filda Vui 3/5, Danielle Binks 1/1) Stars 56 (Maia Wilson 38/42, Amorangi Malesala 17/21, Jamie Hume 1/3). 1Q: 21-17; HT: 38-29; 3Q: 54-45.

The Northern Mystics have won their second ANZ Premiership title for the perfect send-off for skipper Sulu Fitzpatrick.

The Mystics goalkeeper’s last match was Sunday’s decider in the first all-Auckland final in Hamilton and finished with her lifting the trophy after a 74-56 victory over the Northern Stars.

Silver Ferns goal shooter Grace Nweke was terrific again, with 70 goals, and the Stars couldn’t contain her as they fell to a second successive grand final defeat after losing last year to the Central Pulse.

The Mystics had finished first to reach the final automatically and defeated the Stars twice in their three meetings in the regular season. They are the deserved new champions after a dominant display when it mattered most.

There was enormous pressure on the respective goal shooters, Maia Wilson and Nweke, the most prolific in the competition, with each side knowing a rare miss from either could be crucial.

They were both in good form, with Wilson shooting at 90% to Nweke’s 96%, but the latter was consistently too elusive and strong for the Stars’ defence.

The retiring Fitzpatrick returned for the final quarter to a warm applause when she entered the court and watched her team-mates assert their control with their most commanding spell of the final.

They ran straight to their emotional skipper once the final whistle sounded and the party could start.

The Mystics led 3-0 in the opening minute when Nweke made a strong start under the net and were up to seven goals clear in a first quarter they dominated.

Centre Tayla Earle and wing attack Peta Toeava were combining in the midcourt excellently to give Nweke chances, but the Stars reduced the deficit to 21-17 by the first interval.

The start of the second quarter was closer as goal attack Amorangi Malesala became more prominent for the Stars, who were cheered on by greater patches of purple supporters in Hamilton.

However, a late burst from the Mystics before half-time gave them a nine-goal lead that looked tough for the Stars to chase down.

The decisive third quarter was tense. The Mystics retained their healthy advantage but couldn’t pull clear, although the Stars were still nine behind for the final quarter.

Needing a dramatic turnaround, the Stars were overrun in the final minutes, as the Mystics were quicker to every ball and clinched the title with a comfortable victory.

Best on court

Earle’s positive start set the tone for the Mystics in the opening quarter and Nweke was prolific on the big occasion.

The big moment

A crucial spell towards the end of the second quarter when a few missed attempts at goal prevented the Stars from trimming their deficit.

The Mystics remained nine clear at halftime and always looked in control from there.

Match rating: 8/10

A final between two Auckland teams in Hamilton was still attended by a full house at the Globox Arena.

The contest didn’t disappoint, although the larger number of Stars fans went home without a first title to savour.

The big picture

The Mystics celebrate their second title after last lifting the trophy in 2021 and have been the best team throughout the season.

The Stars will have to wait at least another year to win their first after finishing third in the regular season and losing the decider, but it’s been another good season after knocking over the Pulse in the elimination final.

The Silver Ferns are also due to announce their squad next Wednesday ahead of the Netball World Cup in July.