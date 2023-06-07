Battle for final midcourt spots in Silver Ferns' World Cup squad went down to wire

The title favourites scored their second ANZ Premiership final win by seeing off the Stars in Hamilton.

ANALYSIS: Unwanted for last year’s Commonwealth Games, Maddy Gordon could be a major winner in the Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup squad.

Central Pulse duo Gordon and Whitney Souness may have won the race for the fiercely contested final two midcourt spots – which proved the toughest area of the court to pick.

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata will unveil their 15 player Cup squad, including three travelling reserves, at Netball NZ headquarters on Wednesday at 1pm.

While the bulk of the squad picked itself, the final two midcourters, fourth shooter, and three travelling reserves are understood to have caused the most debate.

Gordon, who can play all three midcourt positions, and centre-wing attack Souness could join certainties Gina Crampton and Kate Heffernan as the frontline midcourters.

The battle for the last midcourt berths would have been a tricky decision for the selectors. Peta Toeava, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Kimiora Poi, Sam Winders, and wing defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will have been other names in the midcourt mix.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Maddy Gordon, left, was the form centre in the ANZ Premiership for the Pulse this season.

What the Ferns do with their three travelling reserves will be intriguing. For the first time in Netball World Cup history, teams are allowed to select three travelling reserves. They can train with the side in Cape Town and could replace another player during the tournament if they were withdrawn due to injury or illness.

The Ferns could opt for a shooter, midcourter, and defender among their reserves, though taking two midcourters was a possibility.

Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau, in-form Mystics wing attack Toeava, and grand final-winning Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick might have snuck in as the travelling reserves.

If selected, it would be an emotional farewell for 27-test defender Fitzpatrick, who brought the curtain down on her 13-year domestic netball career following Sunday’s title win for the Mystics.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Could retiring Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick extend her career with Silver Ferns’ World Cup selection?

Should Fitzpatrick make the World Cup squad it would extend her career by two months and give her the chance to potentially depart with a World Cup crown to add to her three ANZ Premiership titles.

Taurua asked World Cup hopefuls to step up in the premiership this season and play so well the selectors had no choice but to ink their names on the plane to South Africa. The World Cup runs from July 28-August 6, where the Ferns are attempting to go back-to-back for the first time.

Six-test Fern Gordon did just that.

She was the form centre of the premiership, impressing in the position after spending most of last season at wing defence for the Pulse.

Marty Melville/Photosport Maddy Gordon gets a pass away for the Pulse in the elimination final against the Stars.

Departing Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie described Gordon’s performances this season as the best of her young career.

Gordon recently told Stuff sticking to the centre role for a full season had been huge for her progress and developing consistency.

Her ability to cover all three midcourt positions and strong conditioning is an asset at the World Cup with teams playing eight games over 10 days.

Heffernan will likely be the Ferns’ No 1 centre at the Cup, but that could change depending on the opponent and strategy.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava could be an option for the Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad, possibly as a travelling reserve.

Toeava’s possible inclusion as a travelling reserve would allow the Ferns to fit two specialist wing attacks (incumbent Crampton is the other) into their squad.

Toeava has a brilliant on-court connection with Ferns’ first-choice goal shoot Grace Nweke. Shutting down the link between the pair was a nightmare for opposition defences in the premiership.

The partnership has succeeded internationally with Toeava and Nweke shining together in the first two Constellation Cup tests against Australia in October – matches the Ferns won.

Having Toeava in a reserve capacity would be reassuring for the Ferns in the worst case scenario Crampton suffered an injury.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mystics standout Grace Nweke will be the Silver Ferns’ top goal shoot at the World Cup.

Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio will be the Ferns’ top shooting combination with Maia Wilson and likely Te Paea Selby-Rickit the other shooters named.

Defensively, Karin Burger, who was so outstanding for the Tactix this season, will be the goal defence-wing defence slide.

Burger looms as the Ferns’ premier goal defence for the World Cup, but will also spend time at wing defence. Joining Burger in the Ferns’ defensive end should be Tactix team-mate Jane Watson, Pulse captain Kelly Jury, and Phoenix Karaka.

AT A GLANCE:

Possible Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup squad:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Kate Heffernan, Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon

Defenders: Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka

Travelling reserves: Tiana Metuarau, Peta Toeava, Sulu Fitzpatrick