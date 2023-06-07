Silver Ferns unveil 15-player squad to defend World Cup title in Cape Town

Dame Noeline Taurua speaks to media at the Silver Ferns’ World Cup announcement in Auckland.

Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness have won the race for the Silver Ferns’ fiercely contested final two midcourt spots for the Netball World Cup.

The Silver Ferns unveiled their 15-player squad at Netball NZ headquarters in Auckland on Wednesday with Central Pulse midcourt duo Souness and Gordon earning selection.

Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava was the notable omission in the squad, missing out on a travelling reserve berth. Stars centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was named as a travelling reserve, along with Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau and retiring Mystics’ defender Sulu Fitzpatrick.

The defending world champions will be captained by Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who is heading to her second Netball World Cup, alongside Cup debutantes Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson, Souness, Gordon, Kate Heffernan and Kelly Jury.

Shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit, midcourter Gina Crampton and the defensive trio of Jane Watson, Karin Burger, and Phoenix Karaka, along with Ekenasio, will return to try and help the Ferns defend the title they won in Liverpool, 2019.

For the first time, teams are also able to take three reserves outside their 12-person squad, who can replace a player who has been ruled out by illness or injury. Once an original squad member is replaced however, they cannot return later in the tournament.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pulse midcourter Whitney Souness has been named in the Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad.

The final two midcourt berths proved the most difficult selection decision for Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and fellow selectors Adrianne Hayes, Leigh Gibbs, and Gail Parata.

Six-test Fern Gordon was rewarded for a standout premiership campaign with the Pulse, where she was the leading centre in the competition, displaying the best form of her young career.

The versatile Gordon spent the entire season in the centre bib, having played wing defence for the Pulse in 2022.

She is adept in all three midcourt positions, which is a drawcard for a tournament like the World Cup, where teams play eight games over 10 days.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pulse centre Maddy Gordon was rewarded with World Cup selection after the best season of her career.

Gordon's World Cup call-up would have felt sweet after missing selection for last year’s Commonwealth Games and January's Quad Series.

Souness, who was the Ferns' top centre at the Commonwealth Games and October's Constellation Cup against Australia, was named following a consistent campaign for the Pulse. Some thought Souness could pay the price for playing wing attack for the Pulse, rather than centre, but the Ferns’ selectors went with her in the congested midcourt.

Taurua acknowledged the role this year’s ANZ Premiership had played on what had been a tough selection process.

“I think the ANZ Premiership has truly delivered this season and enabled myself and the selectors to see our athletes at their best and in all sorts of pressure-filled situations,” she said.

Marty Melville/Photosport Stars' centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, left, was named in the Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup travelling reserves.

“It has been one of the closest competitions we’ve ever had, and of a high standard with some extremely tight results, which has provided a strong environment before we step onto netball’s biggest stage. I would like to thank all ANZ Premiership teams for the work they have done to help prepare the athletes and provide a fierce competition.”

The condensed ANZ Premiership season, which included a number of doubleheader weekends for teams, had replicated the back-to-back nature of the World Cup schedule which worked in the Ferns’ favour, she said.

“We have seen our athletes back up a number of times this season and in many cases backing up for some closely contested matches in extra-time scenarios, which has provided the tests we had hoped they would face.”

The Ferns' squad and three reserve players will come together for three training camps over six weeks before heading to Cape Town on July 21.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio speaks at Wednesday’s World Cup squad announcement.

Taurua stressed how important positional versatility had been in their squad with eight games over 10 days.

The midcourt trio of Souness, Gordon and Heffernan can all cover various roles, as can the defensive quartet.

Nweke and Wilson were the standout shooters during the ANZ Premiership, finishing as the most prolific and most accurate scorers respectively.

Mystics grand final winner Nweke, who equalled her record for most goals in a premiership game in Sunday's grand (70 from 73 attempts) looms as the Ferns’ first-choice goal shoot, alongside goal attack Ekenasio.

Wilson should still get plenty of game time at goal shoot early in the tournament and will be important off the bench in the crunch matches. She has moved out to goal attack in the past for the Ferns, which could be a possibility at the World Cup.

“I’m excited with this group of athletes we have selected. We have stability with experience and players who have specific specialist skill sets,” Taurua said.

“We have versatility with slide options. We have worked our depth over the past two years and provided on-court opportunities. Youthful exuberance adds that exciting flavour. We go into these selections with our eyes wide open and with purpose.”

The Silver Ferns face Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, and Singapore in the group stage of the World Cup before the second phase of the tournament, then knockout games.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Kate Heffernan, Maddy Gordon, Whitney Souness

Defenders: Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka

Travelling reserves: Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Sulu Fitzpatrick