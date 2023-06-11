NZ's Captain Courageous Ameliaranne Ekenasio ready for Silver Ferns World Cup battle

Ameliaranne Ekenasio says she often wonders if she’s doing enough as Silver Ferns captain.

Captaining any New Zealand team is an honour and comes with lots of responsibilities, but to do it at a World Cup takes it to another level.

It's a challenge Ameliaranne Ekenasio is ready to embrace next month in South Africa, with the 32-year-old learning from previous captains she's worked under, but also putting her own slant on it.

“I try to bring as much mana as I can to the role and in everything I do,” Ekenasio said.

“Lots of times I find it all consuming, but I guess that’s the nature of the game we play.

”We always say our job is a 24/7 job and the way we represent ourselves outside is often more important, when we’re seen by all those little kids who aspire to be who we are.

“So it’s really important how we carry ourselves away from what we do.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Central Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon on her selection in the World Cup squad to defend their title in Cape Town.

”I remember being led by the likes of Laura (Langman) and Casey (Kopua) at our last World Cup and I looked up to them and had so much respect for them,“ she added.

”So I constantly think about that and if I’m bringing enough to the role.

“For me, it’s about having a heightened sense of awareness and checking myself, seeing where I’m at and if I’m leading the group well.

”A really good one is if it feels good, we’ve got to get the feel right in the group. That shouldn’t be too hard to do because we’ve got a good group of girls here and I can’t wait to work with them.

“It’s about upholding standards, continuing to push them as well. What we’re continuing to work towards is massive, so we’ve got to do everything and leave no stone unturned and that’s something I’ll be doing massively.”

Gallo Images/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio says there’s a culture in the Silver Ferns where they hate losing in anything.

It's clear that under Ekenasio's leadership there won't be any passengers in the Silver Ferns squad at the World Cup. There's a hunger and drive for success in her that's infectious, which is good, because she'll expect as much from her team-mates as she does of herself.

“Lots of us absolutely hate losing,” she said.

“We bring that out in training even when we’re playing little games. It’s really important for us to be competitive within our group, so we see what each of us are going to bring, even when it’s against each other.

”We need people who want to win, who are so desperate they’ll do anything to win. But at the same time, we know what they’ll bring out on court when it gets to that point.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Grace Nweke is expected to do big things at the World Cup.

“Lots of us have been in Silver Ferns teams when we’ve lost and it really hurt, because of the way we lost.

”So it’s about playing the game we want to play and bringing our values to the court.“

Ekenasio will form a formidable attacking duo with Grace Nweke at the World Cup, which begins in Cape Town on July 28.

This will be the 21-year-old's first World Cup and Ekenasio is expecting her to have an outstanding tournament.

”Seeing her grow this domestic season has been massive. I’ve loved the growth we’ve seen in her,“ she said.

”But even back to the end of January when we were on tour, seeing the physicality she was able to stand up against, especially when we played Australia and she was pretty much slammed to the ground, she was able to keep herself calm and still do her job, put the shots up, pull the balls in and it speaks volumes of the growth she's had.

“She's definitely going to be a star, she's a dominant player, so it wil be about finding the connections with her that really brings that out.”