Netball connections run deep in design of Silver Ferns' World Cup dress

Netball World Cup winning captain Leigh Gibbs’ son, Maia, played a crucial role in designing the Silver Ferns’ Manawarau dress for the global tournament.

Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua described Manawarau as the key to strengthening the identity of the team for the World Cup in Cape Town, beginning on July 28. The Silver Ferns’ Manawarau dress was officially unveiled on Wednesday.

“We are not the same team as 2019, we are different and we need to be prepared to carry ourselves in our own space in our own unique way. Manawarau has helped us to do that,” Taurua said.

“Our P.U.R.E.D values we developed leading into the 2019 Netball World Cup have been intertwined into the design. The team wore parts of the design on the inside of the dress during Commonwealth Games last year.

“Over time we have evolved and for this team, they will have the honour of unveiling and wearing the dress. They will leave something of themselves for the next generation.”

It is not surprising the design carries so much mana, considering the two Māori artists who created Manawarau have their own strong connections to the Silver Ferns and grew up surrounded by netball in Aotearoa.

Michael Bradley Photography Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Jane Watson model the Silver Ferns' dress for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Maia Gibbs and Henare Brooking, respected tā moko artists from Te Tairāwhiti (East Coast), were invited by the Ferns to create a dress design for their Netball World Cup campaign.

Brooking (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is the nephew of Netball New Zealand president Tina Karaitiana.

Gibbs (Ngāti Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Kahungunu) is the son of Leigh Gibbs, one of the most versatile and successful women in Silver Ferns’ history.

She played in three Netball World Cups, including captaining the Silver Ferns to victory in 1987, coached the side at the 1995 world tournament, and was the assistant coach when they claimed the title again in 2003.

Supplied The Silver Ferns have unveiled their dress for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Gibbs had no idea her son was helping to create the design, based on Māori weaving patterns, until it was presented to the Ferns team.

The connection came through her other son, Pera Gibbs - the strength and conditioning coach for the ANZ Premiership champion Northern Mystics. The Mystics captain and seasoned Silver Fern, Sulu Fitzpatrick, had mentioned the team’s wish to incorporate an indigenous design into their World Cup dress.

Maia Gibbs and Brooking, who work out of the Toi Ake Māori art gallery they established in Gisborne, had just designed a jersey for the New Zealand Warriors, which they wore in their NRL indigenous round match in 2022. Called Te Amokura, it was an “expression of connection, unity and identity”.

The Silver Ferns wanted a design which linked them to the players who had gone before them and represented who they are as players today.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Leigh Gibbs’ sons, Maia and Pera, both played a key role in the Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup dress.

Within the design name, ‘Manawa’ represents the heartbeats of Silver Ferns players of the past, present and future, beating in unison.

Around the skirt of the dress runs the tāniko weaving pattern Aramoana – which represents the pathway to the sea, symbolising the players’ wider connections, to family, culture and nature.

The sharp angles of the Niho Taniwha pattern reflect the style of netball played in New Zealand - agile, dynamic and explosive.

There were several unique features that sit on the back of the dress.

Down the spine run five small Pātiki (diamond-shaped designs symbolising “the womb, and the power and strength of women”) - one for each of the Silver Ferns teams who have won the Netball World Cup in the past.

“It’s a pou tuarongo [the back wall post of a meeting house], the legacy on the players’ backs. And now they’re ready to add to that legacy,” Brooking said.

A figure that may not be spotted immediately is a small, stylised lizard.

“It represents Māui – the greatest shapeshifter of all,” Brooking said.

“It’s about being able to adapt, problem solve and be elusive under pressure.”