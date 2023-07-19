Netball NZ boss upset by Victoria's Commonwealth Games u-turn

Netball NZ boss Jennie Wyllie has voiced her disappointment at Victoria’s Commonwealth Games u-turn, saying it tarnishes the state’s reputation as a host.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday the cost of his state’s bid had ballooned out from A$2.6 billion to at least A$6b (NZ$6.5b) and it would be withdrawing its bid – a move that blindsided both the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC).

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol confirmed New Zealand wasn’t a replacement option for the Games.

Netball has been part of the Commonwealth Games since the 1998 event in Kuala Lumpur and was one of the most well attended sports at last year’s Birmingham Games. Crowds of over 8000 attended the netball sessions at the National Exhibition Centre.

The Silver Ferns won gold medals at the 2006 and 2010 Games. At last year’s event, they took away bronze after beating England 55-48 in the playoff for third.

Wyllie believed there was a continued place for the Commonwealth Games in the future, but stressed the model wasn’t working and needed addressing.

1 NEWS Victoria pulls plug on hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“It certainly is a short turnaround [to find another host]. It’s quite disappointing Victoria would do this on the world stage,” she said.

“It damages their reputation no end, but I do think the CGF will be looking at every potential option to be able to host this in 2026 and from what I’m aware of they’re pretty confident they’ll find a suitable host.”

The Silver Ferns depart for the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in two groups on Thursday and Friday. Their opening game is against Trinidad and Tobago next Friday evening (NZ time).

While some New Zealand athletes have expressed unease with the Commonwealth Games less than 1000 days away, Wyllie didn’t think it would affect the Ferns’ World Cup preparations.

Players and management were so focused on the task at hand with the looming World Cup, the shock announcement wouldn’t be an unwanted distraction, she said.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Netball NZ boss Jennie Wyllie says Victoria’s Commonwealth Games u-turn hurts their reputation as a host.

“I know the team have got their heads down and they’re worrying about what’s in front of them.

“For them to be distracted by this it would be a real shame and they’re not going to be.

“At the moment we’re focusing on our pinnacle event, which is the World Cup, and we’re leaving all this decision-making in the hands of Commonwealth Games Federation and NZOC will keep us informed I’m sure.”

Stephen Pond/Getty Images The Silver Ferns celebrate beating England in the bronze medal match at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Being able to attend the Games with New Zealand athletes from other sports was a huge thrill for the Silver Ferns, offering something very different to a World Cup, Wyllie said.

It also provided players new to the international environment a taste of what they could expect at a tournament style event, which closely resembled a World Cup.

“The team in South Africa will travel as New Zealand, but it won’t be the size of a New Zealand [Commonwealth Games] team. I think that’s a really special experience for athletes, which I would hate to see change. In terms of netball, Birmingham was an amazing experience. I think it had the largest grossing ticket sales across the Games.”

Wyllie watched the 1990 Commonwealth Games in her hometown of Auckland as a child and said it left a major impression on her.

She was adamant the Commonwealth Games wasn’t a decaying event on the way out.

“I think we’ve got to learn to adapt and look at things in a different way. Clearly that’s what CGF were looking for Victoria to consider as part of their delivery model and it doesn’t seem to have been the case.

“The days of building a lot of infrastructure to support these events are probably passed. They need to have some sustainable future and longevity for it be viable.”