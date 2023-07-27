Take five: The big questions facing Silver Ferns ahead of their World Cup title defence

The Silver Ferns are chasing back-to-back Netball World Cup titles for the first time in their history.

The Silver Ferns get their Netball World Cup title defence underway against world No 11 Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night (7pm start). Brendon Egan ponders the five big questions facing the side in Cape Town.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Silver Ferns midcourter Kate Heffernan is a rising star of world netball.

Do the Ferns have the experience to go back-to-back?

The Silver Ferns’ 2019 World Cup triumph was built around their 500-plus test caps of experience with “fossils” trio Laura Langman, Casey Kopua, Maria Folau, and former captain Katrina Rore, instrumental to their success.

With those four legends of New Zealand netball all now retired, the Ferns will need key senior players, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Gina Crampton, Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, and exciting young stars Grace Nweke and Kate Heffernan to lead the way in the crunch matches.

This Ferns squad doesn’t boast the same amount of test match experience as the class of 2019, but there’s still an abundance of quality in their ranks. Come the business end of the tournament, the microscope will fall on the Ferns’ leaders to make smart decisions and handle the pressure in the critical moments. Do that, and they’re more than capable of lifting the title.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Australia’s Sarah Klau defends against Grace Nweke in the January Quad Series in Cape Town.

Can Nweke thrive against elite defenders?

Prolific shooter Nweke is the Ferns’ clear No 1 option at goal shoot and should have an armchair ride in the early stages of the World Cup against weaker opponents.

The true test for Nweke will come when she faces up against physical Australian defenders (in a potential final), and the Jamaican and English defensive units.

Nweke had her challenges in January’s Quad Series against Australian goal keep Courtney Bruce, who will again look to unsettle her. Should Australia face the Ferns late in the tournament, they’ll know the formula to win.

Shutting down the link from Crampton to Nweke will be imperative. Expect Australia’s circle defenders to hound Nweke throughout in an attempt to rattle her and put her off her game.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jamaica proved a handful for the Silver Ferns at last year’s Commonwealth Games, thumping them 67-51 in the semifinals.

Do the Ferns have an answer for Jamaica?

The Ferns look set for a clash with Jamaica in the second stage of the tournament, which will have a major bearing on semifinal matchups.

Lose to Jamaica and the Ferns might be looking at a semifinal showdown with Australia. Jamaica outplayed and outsmarted the Ferns at last year’s Commonwealth Games, cruising to a 67-51 semifinal win.

You can guarantee coach Dame Noeline Taurua will have rewatched that game multiple times and analysed it to the nth degree. The Ferns will need to come up with stronger defensive strategies to combat Jamaica in the midcourt and somehow stem the flow of ball into goal machine Jhaniele Fowler, who torched them for 54 goals from 54 attempts at the Games.

Chloe Knott/GETTY IMAGES Karin Burger might be the Silver Ferns’ best option at both wing defence and goal defence.

What’s Taurua thinking defensively?

Where Taurua sees Burger in the high stakes games later in the tournament will be an intriguing sub-plot. Burger is adept at either wing defence and goal defence and might be the Ferns’ best option at both positions. Plenty will depend on match-ups and what shooters are in the opposition lineup.

Against Jamaica in the second round, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Taurua turn to Jury at goal keep to mark up against the towering Fowler, who stands 1.98m.

Watson would line up at goal defence with Burger pushing out to wing defence and defensive-minded midcourter Heffernan at centre. Against Australia or England, Taurua might favour Burger at goal defence alongside Tactix team-mate Watson in the defensive circle.

Heffernan could slot into wing defence with Whitney Souness, who was the Ferns’ top option at centre in the Commonwealth Games and October’s Constellation Cup, in the middle.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Jamaica celebrate their semifinal win over the Silver Ferns at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

How much did the Ferns learn from the growing pains at Commonwealth Games?

Rewind 12 months to the Commonwealth Games and most felt winning gold would be a tough ask for a Ferns’ squad, still finding their post “fossils” identity.

The Ferns took away bronze, but anything less than a final appearance in Cape Town would be considered a failure. Ekenasio didn’t feature in the main squad in Birmingham, still regaining her conditioning after the birth of daughter Luna.

Watson also missed the Games after the birth of daughter Tia, while Burger was sidelined with a foot fracture. With those three players back for the World Cup and the Ferns a year wiser with established connections, they must show they have learned from the Commonwealth Games – and four straight losses to Australia in the Constellation Cup and January Quad Series.