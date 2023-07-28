'We don't own it': The Silver Ferns' mentality switch for Netball World Cup title defence

Netball World Cup: Silver Ferns v Trinidad and Tobago. Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town. Start time: Friday, 7pm (NZ time). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.40pm.

Dame Noeline Taurua doesn’t like the term ‘defending the World Cup’.

Taurua’s side will look to create history and become the first Silver Ferns team to go back-to-back at the Netball World Cup, opening up against Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night (NZ time).

At the 2019 World Cup, the Ferns largely flew under the radar behind pre-tournament favourites Australia and England.

They were an outside title shot in Liverpool, but given Taurua had spent just 15 months in charge, taking over after a woeful showing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, expectations were tempered.

Arriving in Cape Town as defending champions, pressure will naturally be on the Ferns. Australia start as warm title frontrunners (they’ve beaten the Ferns in four straight games), but the Diamonds haven’t been helped by limited build-up time together and a messy pay dispute that delayed their Cup squad naming.

Heading in as the hunted, rather than the hunters, Taurua said they had spoken about the mindset switch from four years ago. Their squad is vastly changed with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Gina Crampton, Jane Watson, Karin Burger, and Phoenix Karaka returning from the Cup triumph in Liverpool.

Emma Simpson/Getty Images Four years on: The Silver Ferns celebrate their 2019 Netball Cup title win in Liverpool.

“What we’ve actually spoken about is the cup isn’t ours, so to speak. We don’t own it. It’s everybody’s cup,” Taurua said.

“It just means we won it the last time. Our mentality is to go out there and win. It’s not a guarantee just because you were there last time you’re going to be there this time [in the final].”

Settled into Cape Town for the past week, the Silver Ferns had shaken off the jet lag with warm-up matches against Malawi and Fiji – whose playing styles were similar to some of their pool opponents.

The Ferns are grouped in Pool D with Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, and Singapore, playing three games in 50 hours to open the tournament.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke pulls in the ball against Trinidad and Tobago at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

The first two teams will be familiar to Taurua, facing them at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

New Zealand breezed past Trinidad and Tobago 80-24, jumping out to a 43-11 halftime lead, but World No 8 Uganda were a sterner test.

The African side frustrated the Ferns, who eventually won 53-40, but were never able to pull away from the She Cranes on the scoreboard.

“They gave us a bit of a tickle up and that was because that group wasn’t used to the style, so we probably have to prepare a wee bit more [for them].”

Trinidad and Tobago shouldn’t present too many problems for the Ferns, who will be eager to make a fast start to the World Cup.

Taurua described their playing side as unique and said they had to be ready for the Calypso Girls’ height and aerial play.

“They’re hard onto the ball. Defensively they go hard for the first phase, but also have lapses where they’re not continuous.

“Elevation is pretty much their thing. Usually they’re long range shooting specialists is how I probably label them.”

Matt King/Getty Images Former Stars ANZ Premiership import Daystar Swift, right, is in Trinidad and Tobago’s World Cup squad.

The first centre pass will be something of a release for the side after six weeks of preparation, including rigorous training camps in Auckland and Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

There was the odd surprise too with a 3am training session thrown in. Players also had to walk from the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to Devonport on the North Shore in the rain.

Taurua confirmed they would mix and match combinations during the first three pool games with all 12 players getting court time.

With eight games in 10 days, monitoring players’ work loads would be paramount. Establishing connections, strategy, and team structures was also on their minds ahead of the second stage of the tournament.

Gallo Images/Getty Images Defender Jane Watson has been carefully managed during the side's training camps as she returns from a lower leg injury.

Defender Watson (stress reaction in fibula) was managed carefully at the training camps, but will be ready to go for the Cup opener.

After the initial pool games, the top three sides in each group progress to preliminaries stage two. The Silver Ferns are set to face Jamaica, South Africa, and either Wales or Sri Lanka in the second stage.

Teams carry forward the results (points/goals for and against) from the matches they played against teams in their first stage pool.

The top two sides from Group F and Group G advance to the semifinals to be played on August 5.

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns’ World Cup squad:

Shooters: Grace Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Kate Heffernan, Maddy Gordon, Whitney Souness

Defenders: Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka

Travelling reserves: Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Sulu Fitzpatrick

Preliminaries stage one (NZ time):

Friday, 7pm: v Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday, 7pm: v Uganda

Sunday, 9pm: v Singapore