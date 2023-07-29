How the underwhelming build-up to the Netball World Cup reflects the external challenges for the sport

Dana Johannsen is a national correspondent at Stuff, specialising in sport.

OPINION: As the sporting world is wooed by the FIFA Women’s World Cup, world netball’s showpiece event got underway overnight with all the fanfare of the opening of a suburban garden centre.

In case you missed it (and it’s entirely understandable if you did) the Netball World Cup is upon us, with Cape Town staging the 16th edition of the event.

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about it.

It’s the first time the tournament has been held in Africa, presenting opportunities for growth in the region.

There’s competitive intrigue, too. Australia and New Zealand’s near-monopoly of the world crown is under serious threat from the likes of Jamaica and England, while the rise of South Africa, Malawi and Uganda pose the very real possibility of boil overs occurring in pool play.

For a tournament that is expected to produce the most wide open competition yet, the build-up has been underwhelming.

The failure to generate any real hype for the event reflects the mounting external challenges facing the sport as traditionally male-dominated codes up their investment in women and girls programmes.

The rise of women’s sport has long been posed as an existential crisis for netball.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images The Silver Ferns are chasing history in South Africa as they seek to win back-to-back world titles for the first time following their victory in Liverpool, England at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

For a long time netball has been the outlier, the one women’s sport that was regularly shown on television, and received a healthy amount of media coverage and exposure.

Now it has company.

At some point over the last decade, sports leaders woke up to the fact that the biggest opportunity for revenue and participation growth is to invest in the 50 per cent of the population they have ignored for the previous century or so.

That has seen an explosion of elite sporting leagues for women, and a surge in investment in global sporting events like the women’s football, cricket and rugby World Cups.

The net result is, in a congested professional sporting market, netball is battling for eyeballs more than ever before.

It’s not really a fair fight either. The likes of FIFA, World Rugby and the International Cricket Council (whose quadrennial revenues range from $1.2 billion to $12.3 billion) now have full departments dedicated to growing the women’s game. Each of those departments are better resourced than World Netball’s entire operations in Manchester.

SKY The Netball World Cup 2023 will screen from July 28 on Prime and Sky Sport.

For a visual illustration of the gulf in resources, you need only visit the respective websites of these sporting bodies. One of these things is not like the other.

The Netball World Cup website looks strikingly similar to something I designed in basic HTML in my first year of communication studies at Uni, in all its centre alignment horror.

World Netball is wise to the threat.

Among the topics up for discussion at the governing body’s general congress held on the eve of the World Cup was the confusingly titled agenda item - “The unstoppable rise of women’s sport, risks and opportunities: What does this mean for our growth ambitions?”.

But while the organisation is cognisant of its precarious position, there isn’t a lot of evidence that it has the leadership at international level to deal with the threat.

For a sport that relies on explosive movements and quick changes of direction, its governing body is famously inflexible. Changes to the international rules - even those advanced in the interests of player safety - are voted on once every four years at congress.

That same type of conservatism holds them back in other areas too. World Netball’s management of broadcast rights, sponsorship and commercial properties have not kept pace with the professional sports environment.

Netball will always be a strong sport at grassroots level. It remains the number one sport for women and girls in New Zealand and many other Commonwealth nations.

But as an entertainment property the sport is lagging behind. It is time for its leaders to be brave and show some ambition for the sport.