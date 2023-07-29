Silver Ferns will return to black dress after surprising in silver in World Cup opener

They’re known as the Silver Ferns, but rarely wear that colour on court.

That’s why netball fans were caught off guard when the Silver Ferns opened their Netball World Cup campaign, rocking a silver playing strip against Trinidad and Tobago on Friday night (NZ time).

It didn’t seem to bother the Ferns on court, who opened with a comfortable 76-27 victory over their Caribbean rivals in Cape Town.

Kiwi netball supporters could have been excused for adjusting their television settings when they settled in to watch the side’s Cup opener.

The Silver Ferns are known for their traditional black dress, but wore an alternate silver version of their World Cup Manawarau dress.

The colour shade of the Silver Ferns’ dress drew obvious comparisons with the All Blacks’ grey alternate strip from the 2007 Rugby World Cup – worn when they suffered a painful early exit, losing 20-18 to France in the quarterfinals.

Getty Images Silver Ferns centre Maddy Gordon controls the ball in the midcourt against Trinidad and Tobago.

A Netball NZ spokesperson said because of Trinidad and Tobago’s red and black coloured dress the Ferns had been asked to wear their secondary silver dress.

It’s not the first time the Ferns had worn a silver dress in an international, but was a rare sight with the team almost always playing in black. The Ferns have also worn a white dress in the past.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said it was something different for the side, but they would be back in black for their next match against Uganda on Saturday (7pm start NZ time).

“We’re really used to being in a black dress as well, so a little bit of a change up for us and something we’re trying to be really fluid with what comes. It was another change for us just to get used to.

Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio puts up an attempt during the World Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago.

“We’ll be back in black after this.”

Maia Gibbs, the son of former Silver Ferns coach and captain Leigh Gibbs, and Henare Brooking, respected tā moko artists from Te Tairāwhiti (East Coast), were invited by the Ferns to create their dress design for the Netball World Cup campaign.

Brooking is the nephew of Netball NZ president Tina Karaitiana.

The Silver Ferns wanted a dress design which linked them to the players who had gone before them and represented who they are as players today.

Michael Bradley Photography Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Jane Watson model the Silver Ferns' black Manawarau dress for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Within the design name, ‘Manawa’ represents the heartbeats of Silver Ferns players of the past, present and future, beating in unison.

Around the skirt of the dress runs the tāniko weaving pattern Aramoana – which represents the pathway to the sea, symbolising the players’ wider connections, to family, culture and nature.

The sharp angles of the Niho Taniwha pattern reflect the style of netball played in New Zealand – agile, dynamic and explosive.

There were several unique features that sit on the back of the dress.

Down the spine run five small Pātiki (diamond-shaped designs symbolising “the womb, and the power and strength of women”) – one for each of the Silver Ferns teams who have won the Netball World Cup in the past.