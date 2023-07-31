What do the Silver Ferns do defensively for crunch games at Netball World Cup?

ANALYSIS: It’s the most unglamorous position in netball, but holds the key to the Silver Ferns’ World Cup title hopes.

Who coach Dame Noeline Taurua views as her first-choice option at wing defence in the crossover stage, starting on Monday night (NZ time), will be crucial.

After getting through the first stage preliminaries, the World Cup starts to heat up for the Ferns in Cape Town this week.

They will face Jamaica, who crushed them 67-51 in the semifinals of last year’s Commonwealth Games, hosts South Africa, and the third placed side from Pool C, likely to be Wales.

Who the Ferns play on what day in the crossover games will be known when the exact finishing order of the initial pool stage is complete on Monday morning (NZT).

After getting all 12 squad members on court in the pool matches and mixing and matching combinations, Taurua will need to start thinking about her strongest lineup.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Karin Burger appears to be firming as the Silver Ferns' top wing defence at the World Cup.

Goal shoot Grace Nweke and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio are clearly the Ferns’ top shooting combination.

Gina Crampton is rightly established as the Ferns’ leading wing attack, but it gets interesting after that.

Who lines up at centre and wing defence, and in the defensive circle, could come down to the Ferns’ opponent and which players they are facing.

The Ferns’ starting wing defence bib continues to provide intrigue.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Karin Burger gets a pass away to Kate Heffernan in the Silver Ferns' midcourt against Uganda.

New Zealand don’t have an out-and-out specialist wing defence in their squad, but do have two fine options who can play there in Karin Burger and Kate Heffernan.

Heffernan is more of a centre, who can slot into wing defence with her defensive prowess and ability to pick up ball. Burger has mostly played goal defence for the Tactix in the ANZ Premiership in recent seasons, but is extremely capable at wing defence.

The other left-field option is circle defender Kelly Jury, who has been used at wing defence in the Ferns’ pre-World Cup training camps.

Jury saw court time at wing defence in their opening two World Cup matches and didn’t look out of place. She is probably considered more of an impact option off the bench there against stronger opponents – given her lack of familiarity in the position.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Kelly Jury has seen game time at wing defence to open the Netball World Cup.

Taurua has been known to surprise defensively, using another circle defender, former Ferns captain Katrina Rore, at wing defence at the last World Cup. Rore excelled in her new-found role and played a crucial hand in the Ferns’ World Cup triumph in Liverpool – alongside circle defenders Jane Watson and the now retired Casey Kopua.

What New Zealand does in the defensive circle come the business end of the World Cup is also up in the air.

Taurua has no shortage of options in Burger, Jury, Watson, and Phoenix Karaka, and could start different players there depending on which side they meet. Jury and Karaka started in the defensive circle in the first two Cup matches.

How Watson is tracking as she returns from a lower leg injury and her match fitness will be worth monitoring. She played 26 minutes in the opener against Trinidad and Tobago and the full second half against Uganda (30 minutes).

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns goal keep Kelly Jury defends against Uganda goal shoot Mary Cholhok.

Against Jamaica in the crossovers, Taurua will surely opt for the 1.92m height of Jury to try and combat Sunshine Girls’ sharpshooter Jhaniele Fowler, who stands 1.98m.

Kiwi netball fans need no introduction to Fowler from her time with the Southern Steel – torching the Ferns for a perfect 54 from 54 in the semifinal win at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Watson could start at goal defence against Jamaica with Burger at wing defence and Heffernan at centre in a defensive-minded lineup. Causing pressure on the Jamaican feeders and slowing them down higher up court will be top priority for the Ferns.

Jury, Watson, Burger, and Heffernan could potentially be the Ferns’ best quartet from the back.

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering, who has worked as a defensive specialist under Taurua, told Stuff in May, Burger would be her first-choice goal defence in the crunch World Cup games.

Whether Taurua gets to use her there will depend on who fills the centre and wing defence bibs – one of whom is certain to be Heffernan.

The Silver Ferns’ defensive jigsaw puzzle isn’t quite complete yet.