Silver Fern Maia Wilson goes from super-sub to spotlight on her without Grace Nweke

Maia Wilson and Ameliaranne Ekenasio shake hands after a job well done against Wales.

Maia Wilson probably thought she’d be stuck on the Silver Ferns’ bench in the crunch games at the Netball World Cup.

With Grace Nweke preferred as the team’s No 1 goal shoot since last year’s Commonwealth Games, Wilson had mostly been limited to a super-sub role.

That all changed on Monday when the Ferns were dealt a crushing injury blow in Cape Town. Star shooter Nweke will play no further part at the tournament after suffering a right knee injury in Sunday’s win over Singapore.

Nweke sustained a partial tear to her patella tendon, which is expected to sideline her for six-12 weeks.

With Nweke ruled out, Wilson was handed the starting goal shoot bib in the opening crossover game against Wales on Monday (NZ time) – a match the Ferns won comfortably 83-34.

Wilson was exceptional alongside skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio, landing a perfect 49 from 49 in three quarters of court time.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns goal shoot Maia Wilson is presented with the player of the match award against Wales.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua confirmed after the Wales win, she would stick with Wilson at goal shoot for the crucial crossover games against South Africa (Thursday 4am start) and Jamaica (Thursday 9pm start).

“What it has done now without Grace is we have to consolidate, which we’ve gone into [against Wales].

“We’re putting Maia back in at goal shoot. Beforehand when we had Grace, there was opportunities to bring [Wilson] out the front, but now we’ll take her back to goal shoot and leave her there and also we’ve got help in that position with Te Paea [Selby-Rickit].”

It’s easy to forget Wilson once appeared locked in as the Ferns’ starting goal shoot of the future – until Nweke emerged.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images The Silver Ferns acknowledge their supporters in the crowd after beating Wales at the World Cup.

Wilson was outstanding for the Silver Ferns in 2021 when they ended a nine-year Constellation Cup drought against Australia. She played all 240 minutes across the four match series, shooting 140 goals from 161 attempts (87%).

Even with the rise of Nweke internationally over the past 12 months, Wilson never grumbled. They worked hard alongside each other in training and Wilson often said they brought out the best in one another.

Wilson, like her Silver Ferns’ team-mates, was devastated when management informed them about the severity of Nweke’s injury.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Tiana Metuarau saw her first game time of the World Cup after replacing the injured Grace Nweke in the Ferns squad.

“She’s a massive pillar in our team. Not only what she brings on court, but the voice that she has off court,” Wilson said.

“I feel really privileged that we work really well together and we compete to get that goal shoot bib and it’s on me to be able to do that with justice and do that with pride for her.”

Captain Ekenasio and travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau, who was called into the 12-player squad as Nweke’s replacement, were informed of Nweke’s news late at night following the Singapore game.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Gina Crampton looks to get the ball into Maia Wilson against Wales.

The rest of the squad were told at a team meeting early the next day prior to the Wales game.

“We were really devastated when we found out about Grace. Lots of emotion, there were lots of tears as well,” Ekenasio said.

“But I think we’ve always been really big on it’s been the full 15 of us [in the squad], so it’s been really important that everyone feels like they’ve got a place and they know their role as well and they own it.”

A Silver Ferns’ shooting end with Wilson at goal shoot, rather than Nweke, changes their playing style. They will run with a mobile circle and rely heavily on movement and quickness in their passing to score goals – something they made look easy against Wales.

Gallo Images/Getty Images New Zealand wing attack Gina Crampton chases after a loose ball against Wales.

It could unsettle opposition sides who were likely planning for Nweke at goal shoot and plenty of aerial balls into the 1.93m shooter.

“What we’ve always known in the team is we can’t rely on one person, we’ve got to make sure we have players that can play in multiple positions,” Taurua said.

“But also players that can do their own job, hence some of the work we’ve been doing behind the scenes in regards to selection.”

The Silver Ferns have a rest day before a hectic end to the crossover stage, where they meet Norma Plummer-coached South Africa, then Jamaica, within the space of 17 hours on Thursday (NZT).

South Africa will be a tricky challenge in front of their parochial home fans, while Jamaica dished out a 67-51 thumping to the Ferns in the semifinals of last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Taurua and Plummer go way back to their days coaching in the former trans-Tasman league. Back then Plummer was in charge of the Perth-based West Coast Fever and Taurua, the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Two great netball minds, neither takes a backwards step and both always have an opinion on the game.

“No, not particularly,” Taurua said when asked if she was excited to coach against Plummer again.

“She scares the shit out of me. She’s awesome. She’s one of the best. She’s a legend and I’ve got so much respect for her.”