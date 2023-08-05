Silver Ferns must rediscover best form ahead of critical 31 hour stretch at Netball World Cup

New Zealand will have to find a big bump in form to overcome England in the World Cup semifinals.

Netball World Cup semifinal: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre. Start time: Saturday 9pm (NZ time). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 8.40pm.

The Silver Ferns would never admit it, but if they had a preferred semifinal opponent it would be England.

After limping into the knockout stage of the Netball World Cup, the Ferns face a make-or-break stretch over the next 31 hours, starting with Saturday’s semifinal against the buoyant Roses.

Jamaica and Australia meet in the other semifinal (Sunday 2am start) with the winners advancing to the final on Monday (4am start).

The Ferns head into the crunch clash down on confidence after an untidy 59-48 loss to Jamaica on Thursday – the 11-goal margin their largest loss at a World Cup.

That followed on from a disappointing 48-48 draw with South Africa, where the Ferns squandered a six goal buffer with seven minutes left.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Karin Burger of New Zealand and Shanice Beckford of Jamaica.

England’s upset 56-55 win over Australia in their final crossover match sets up a semifinal rematch from the 2019 World Cup, one which still stings for the Roses’ veterans.

Dame Noeline Taurua and her side would never utter it publicly, but they’d much rather face England in a semifinal than Australia, who they have lost four straight games to.

The Ferns match up well against England positionally and have owned them at pinnacle tournaments in recent times.

At last year’s Commonwealth Games, the Ferns rebounded from a 67-51 thumping by Jamaica in the semifinals to deny England a bronze medal, winning 55-48.

English netball supporters don’t need any reminder about the 2019 Cup semifinal in Liverpool. Their dreams of a first World Cup final appearance were scuppered by the Ferns, who crashed the party, prevailing 47-45, in front of a parochial sellout crowd.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images The faces tell the story as now retired England duo Serena Guthrie and Jo Harten leave the court after their 2019 World Cup semifinal loss to the Ferns.

Natalie Metcalf, Layla Guscoth, who missed the semifinal with a tournament-ending injury, Helen Housby, Jade Clarke, Geva Mentor, Chelsea Pitman, and Fran Williams, are all still with the Roses. You can guarantee those painful memories will spur them on and be a powerful motivator in the semifinal.

England have never won a Netball World Cup semifinal, bounced out at that stage in six straight tournaments, dating back to 1999.

New Zealand have haunted England in the semifinals, beating them at three consecutive tournaments in 2019, 2015, and 2011.

The reality is if the Ferns dish up the untidy lapses in their play shown against South Africa and Jamaica, they can forget about beating this confident England side.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images England’s Imogen Allison and team-mates celebrate their crossover win over Australia at the World Cup on Thursday.

Their task is made even steeper with star goal shoot Grace Nweke, who slotted 44 from 48 in the Commonwealth Games bronze medal win, ruled out of the tournament with a partial tear to her patella tendon.

“All we can do is stay united from here and figure out how we can be really proud of the product we put out on court because we owe it to everybody here and our country. We owe it to the dress,” Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said after the Jamaica loss.

The Ferns picked up enough defensive ball against Jamaica through Jane Watson and Karin Burger, who were two of their best performers.

Jamaica rarely turn the ball over and when they do, treasuring possession and scoring from it is vital.

The Ferns were guilty off too many unforced errors. They committed six offensive contact penalties, produced several dreaded held balls, and gifted the ball to Jamaica with some careless passing.

Do the same against England and they can forget about defending their title and making the final.

“That’s been the story of the tournament really. We are getting some good ball defensively and they don’t come that often when you’ve got big people like that in Jamaica,” Taurua said.

“I think once again we need some good drives coming out of the defence end. Stop going side to side. Also, our connections from our defence to attack needs work.”

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Ferns centre Kate Heffernan brings the ball through court in their loss to Jamaica.

Taurua will have to go back to the drawing board with her starting lineup.

Gina Crampton, the Ferns’ No 1 wing attack since 2019, will surely return to the starting seven after Whitney Souness was preferred against Jamaica.

Crampton didn’t take the court, but Taurua admitted there were times when they almost went to her.

Circle defender Kelly Jury was used at wing defence against Jamaica in a move that proved solid, but unspectacular. The Ferns hoped Jury’s 24cm height advantage and long reach might disrupt wing attack Khadijah Williams’ vision into 1.98m shooting standout Jhaniele Fowler.

Fowler still found a way to rack up the goals, sinking 49 from 49, having also shot a perfect 54 from 54 in the Commonwealth Games semifinal win over the Ferns.

Taurua will likely revert to Burger at wing defence against England with some combination of Watson, Phoenix Karaka and Jury in the defensive circle.

The Ferns have always lifted and found a response when they’ve strung back-to-back bad performances during Taurua’s coaching tenure.

They’ll need to tap into that mindset and do the same with their World Cup title defence hanging by a thread.