Cape Town Netball World Cup could have been so much better

New Zealand will have to find a big bump in form to overcome England in the World Cup semifinals.

ANALYSIS: Organisers of the 2023 Netball World Cup will look back on it as a lost opportunity.

For the first time netball’s pinnacle event was held in the continent of Africa with Cape Town hosting the 16-team tournament.

What should have been a groundbreaking moment for African netball wasn’t seized with the World Cup not capitalising on its full potential.

Problems beset the tournament even before the opening whistle with Jamaican star Jhaniele Fowler claiming she was robbed. People also tried to break into her hotel room, she said.

Team-mate Shamera Sterling then wrote on social media she was ready to leave Cape Town before the tournament had started, fearing for her safety: "Seems like we are staying on the street. We aren't safe. I'm ready to go home".

None of the other teams, including the Silver Ferns, publicly reported any issues.

Grant Pitcher/Getty Images Fans show their support prior to the Netball World Cup opening ceremony in Cape Town.

Crime can pop up at any World Cup or pinnacle sports event, but the unwanted attention wasn’t what the tournament needed before a ball was thrown in anger.

To make matters worse, ticket costs came under heavy scrutiny with the pricing well beyond most South Africans. Ticket prices are set by World Netball. Tournament director Priscilla Masisi stressed part of the ticket sales were to generate revenue to ensure the future sustainability of the Netball World Cup and increase professionalism.

Before the tournament it was announced tickets would be 500 rand for children (NZ$44) and R700 (NZ$62) for adults, covering two matches in a session.

Several news outlets reported tickets went for much more than that as the World Cup progressed, including in-demand South African games.

Shaun Roy/Getty Images Plenty of empty seats can be seen as Sri Lanka take on Barbados at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Despite most of the early matches, not featuring South Africa, being played in front of near empty crowds, organisers didn’t lower the prices.

The local organising committee confirmed the final, to be played on Monday (4am NZ time) is officially sold out at the 5000-seat main court of the International Convention Centre.

Back in New Zealand, it was unfortunate the Netball World Cup fell at a hectic time for sport.

With the Fifa Women’s World Cup in full flight and two Bledisloe Cup rugby tests going on, the Silver Ferns struggled to dominate the headlines.

Shaun Roy/Getty Images Fans pack in for South Africa’s match against New Zealand – one of the best attended games at the Netball World Cup.

The time zone didn’t help either with some Ferns matches at 9pm or 4am (NZT) when only netball diehards would have likely tuned in.

Sydney will host the next edition of the Netball World Cup in 2027, which will be advantageous for Kiwi fans wanting to travel to the event, or simply watch it on television at friendlier times.

Whether the format of the tournament needs altering deserves consideration.

Too many blowout scorelines, particularly in the early stages, has long been a feature of the Netball World Cup. This one was no different.

Ziyaad Douglas/Getty Images South African deputy president Paul Mashatile pictured at the Netball World Cup opening ceremony.

In the preliminaries stage one, 14 of the 24 matches were decided by 20 or more goals. Ten of those 24 games saw a team win by 40 or more goals – hardly edge of your seat viewing.

The crossover stage (groups F and G) proved slightly more competitive with five of the 18 games settled by 10 goals or fewer. Seven matches were lopsided contests though with a team winning by 20 or more goals.

Thankfully, the competition got two much-needed thrillers late in the crossover stage with the Ferns and South Africa playing out a 48-48 draw, and England edging Australia 56-55 – the two best games of the tournament so far.

Reducing the number of the teams participating could be an option, but that would be a backward step for the growth of the game and improving the weaker nations.

Bridging the gap between netball’s big five, Australia, New Zealand, England, Jamaica, and South Africa, and the rest, needs to continue to be a major focus for World Netball.

Uganda, as they have shown at past World Cups and the Commonwealth Games, are a shining example of what can be achieved. The She Cranes have been a big mover in world netball and showed their quality, pushing the Silver Ferns hard before losing 54-44.

They also gave South Africa a scare, fighting back in the second half in a 52-50 loss in their last crossover match.

Another alternative for future World Cups could be teams playing in the group stage before the introduction of quarterfinals (top eight teams) – which hasn’t been contested previously.

Under the current format, teams compete in the crossover second stage before the top two sides from each group progress to the semifinals.

There’s certainly plenty of food for thought for World Netball’s brains trust after a tournament that could have been so much more.