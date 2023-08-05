Silver Ferns stumble late in Netball World Cup semifinal loss to England

England beat the Silver Ferns in their semifinal at the Netball World Cup.

At Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town: England 46 (Eleanor Cardwell: 25/31, Helen Housby: 21/23) Silver Ferns 40 (Maia Wilson: 25/25, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 15/16) 1Q: 9-9, HT: 20-20, 3Q: 32-32.

The Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup title defence is over.

England ended years of pain at the global tournament, edging New Zealand 46-40 in a low-scoring semifinal defensive thriller on Saturday (NZ time).

The Roses will play the winner of the second semifinal between Jamaica and Australia (2am Sunday) in Monday’s final (4am NZ time).

“It sucks. It’s shit,” a tearful Phoenix Karaka said describing the pain of losing.

“But I’m proud of the team and just disappointed. There’s a lot of learnings. There’s learnings every game, but disappointed that we’re not learning from those mistakes, but always proud to represent our country and be in the black dress.”

New Zealand had owned England in Netball World Cup semifinals, knocking the Roses out at the 2011, 2015, and 2019 tournaments, but this time ended the game smiling.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images New Zealand’s Kelly Jury defends against England goal attack Helen Housby in the semifinal.

The big moment came when England replacement Fran Williams gobbled up an intercept from Karaka with the Roses leading by one (41-40) with four minutes to go.

England managed to score through Helen Housby giving them a crucial two goal buffer. The Ferns never recovered from that with England finishing the game with a 6-0 run.

The Ferns will play off for third and fourth on Monday and will be desperate to avoid a loss. They have never finished fourth at the World Cup before with third place their worst finish.

“We had moments where we were really good and were really in it. Unfortunately we let it slip in that last quarter and that’s kind of been the story so far for us,” skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio puts up an attempt against England in the semifinal loss.

“I thought the girls stood up, but we made a few crucial errors at the end, which we could have capitalised on.”

New Zealand headed into the semifinal down on confidence after a disappointing draw against South Africa and an uninspiring 11-goal loss to Jamaica.

In a game dominated by defence, the goals were hard to come by for both sides. Getting the ball into the shooters’ hands was tough work with relentless defensive pressure making it difficult to hit the circle edge.

It was neck and neck the whole way with the sides tied at the end of every quarter heading into the final 15 minutes.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua reacts during the semifinal loss to England.

England capitalised, scoring from a defensive gain, to start the final term. The Roses scored the first three goals of the quarter to land the crucial first punch.

New Zealand refused to buckle, hitting back with a mini-run, and with seven minutes to go it was locked at 38 apiece.

The sides couldn’t be separated at halftime, going to the main break level at 20-all.

England had led by three goals (20-17) late in the first half, but the Ferns finished the first half powerfully to go into halftime with confidence.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images England’s Geva Mentor defends against Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson.

The Roses would have been disappointed not to have a lead, having five more attempts in the first half (25 to the Ferns 20). They converted just 80% of their attempts, compared to the Ferns who were a perfect 20 from 20 – keeping them in the contest.

After being benched against Jamaica, Dame Noeline Taurua promoted Gina Crampton back to the starting wing attack bib, replacing Whitney Souness.

Kelly Jury, who started at wing defence against Jamaica, reverted to her natural goal keep role, partnering Karaka at the back.

Jury was menacing in the first half, impressing with her lean on the shot. She caused problems for goal shoot Eleanor Cardwell with her height and reach.

The Ferns made a nervous start, struggling in the attack end against swarming English defence. They had to rattle off plenty of passes to move the ball around and find an opening on attack.

New Zealand began to settle and opened up an 8-5 lead midway through the first term after a 4-0 run. This semifinal was going to be close all the way and England hit straight back with a burst of their own to go into the first quarter break locked at nine.

A goal or two was the difference most of the way with the sides going back and forth in a contest befitting of a knockout clash.

Williams’ late intercept swung the match England’s way though. England scored from the turnover and then finished with a late surge to end the Ferns’ dream of going back to back for the first time in history.

Best on court

It’s hard to pick one in the England team, but goal attack Housby was superb again, sinking the pressure shots against tough New Zealand defence. She finished with 21 from 23 in the winning effort.

The big moment

Williams’ intercept turned this thriller England’s way. The Roses scored from it to go ahead by two (42-40) and the Ferns didn’t score another goal.

Match rating: 8/10

As far as semifinals go, this was a ripper, even if goals were hard to come by. It could have gone either way, but England stepped up with the game on the line with four minutes to go to clinch the win.

The big picture

England move on to their first Netball World Cup final on Monday (4am), while the Ferns will battle it out for third and fourth. New Zealand won’t want to lose that. If they do, they will secure their worst finish at a World Cup, having never previously finished fourth.