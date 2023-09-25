Taurua: Silver Ferns will keep feeling the pain until they learn from errors

Red faces at Netball New Zealand as England's B team prove too good for the hosts in Christchurch.

At Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch: England 55 (Sasha Glasgow: 38/41, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis: 15/19, Berri Neil: 2/3) Silver Ferns 54 (Maia Wilson: 9/11, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 39/41, Tiana Metuarau: 6/7) 1Q: 12-13, HT: 29-23, 3Q: 43-37.

Taking a backward step after such a miserable Netball World Cup stings for Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

The Ferns were desperate to put their worst World Cup finish in history behind them in Sunday’s Taini Jamison Trophy opener against an understrength England.

Instead, they dished up a dud, with costly errors from the World Cup resurfacing in a shock 55-54 loss in Christchurch.

Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie blasted England Netball’s decision to send a watered down squad, labelling it “disrespectful” and not fit for television.

With four debutantes in the England side and just 56 combined caps to the Ferns’ 416, the inexperienced Roses had the last laugh.

To think none of their main 12-player squad from the World Cup were even in New Zealand for this series.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former Silver Fern Liana Leota, centre, tasted success in her first match filling in as England head coach.

The embarrassing defeat means the Ferns have lost four straight games, dating back to the World Cup. They head to Wellington for the second test in Porirua in Wednesday, needing to win to stay alive in the three-match series.

Head coach Taurua didn’t mince her words after the match, saying the Ferns got what they deserved.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jane Watson’s reaction sums up the feeling in the Silver Ferns after Sunday’s loss to England.

Taurua and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio were both gutted the team produced such a poor performance as they attempted to move forward from the World Cup.

“Once again we weren’t good enough on the day. We’re saying exactly the same things we have been saying and unfortunately we’re not learning, so we’ll have to feel the pain more until we play the next game, which is test two, and have that other opportunity [to bounce back],” Taurua said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Silver Ferns centre Maddy Gordon looks to make a pass in Sunday’s loss to England.

Ekenasio was easily the best Silver Fern on court, landing 39 goals from 41 attempts, moving out to goal shoot in the second half.

After a forgettable World Cup, the Ferns were determined to start afresh in Christchurch and make a bright start to the Taini Jamison Trophy series. Ekenasio was annoyed they hadn’t done that, trailing by as many as 10 goals in the third quarter, before rallying late.

“We were really sure about coming out and putting a real stake in the ground on how we wanted to play and how we wanted to represent ourselves as a collective and we just let ourselves down individually and as a collective,” Ekenasio said.

“You can never put it down to one person or anything like that. It’s all of us in there together.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio was the best Silver Fern against England by some way.

Taurua was adamant the Ferns hadn’t taken England’s inexperienced squad lightly or not shown them enough respect.

The Roses squad might have been light on test experience, but they have been together for the past eight weeks in a centralised programme. Their players have been standout performers in England’s Netball Super League competition, which has improved hugely in recent years.

With their star names resting back in England, this group of players were desperate to make the most of their opportunity and thrived.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images England's Sasha Glasgow and New Zealand defender Karin Burger contest possession in Christchurch.

“We can wallow about us, but also we’ve got to give credit to England. They showed they’ve been together for eight weeks and been in a centralised programme, so kudos,” Taurua said.

“[They] showed their hunger, plus also their [attacking] lines I thought were very crispy. Once again, we weren’t good enough on the day.”

England captain Halimat Adio, who was making her test debut, said comments about this being a second string Roses side hadn’t lit a fuse.

She and her team-mates were completely focused on what they were doing and hadn’t used it as motivation.

”I don’t think that was what fired us up. We were always ready to take the stage and perform well. We were fired up on our insides and what’s happening within our team,” Adio said.

“[That talk is] background noise and we weren’t really too bothered about what people had to say. We know we can perform and play with the Roses at the World Cup, so what’s the difference.”

It was the same old issues for the Ferns. They were again careless with possession, producing too many silly turnovers, especially late in the second quarter as England finished the half with an 8-2 run.

Defence kept the Ferns in matches at the World Cup, but on Sunday they didn’t turn over enough ball, and gave the England feeders too much time.

New Zealand finished the match strongly, but Ekenasio said they needed to show that kind of play from the opening whistle.

“I was actually surprised we didn’t have that from the start, to be honest. We’ve got a young group who have heaps of energy, that’s what they bring. That’s such a big part of their strength.”