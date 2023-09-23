Robyn Broughton moulded Liana Leota's journey to England netball coach

Liana Leota, right, shares a laugh with England coach Jess Thirlby during the 2021 Taini Jamison Trophy against the Silver Ferns.

Taini Jamison Trophy: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch. Start time: Sunday, 4pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live blog on Stuff from 3.40pm.

For someone who spent nine years playing under the late great Robyn Broughton, Liana Leota’s coaching influences are clear.

Former Silver Ferns midcourter Leota will be in unique territory at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on Sunday.

Since joining the England Roses as a technical coach in May 2021, the 38-year-old has faced the Silver Ferns on multiple occasions.

Sunday will be her first as England head coach with Jess Thirlby not involved in this series. England have named a weakened squad for the three match Taini Jamison Trophy series, not selecting anyone from their main 12-player squad at the Netball World Cup.

It will be emotional times for Manawatū raised Leota, who was a livewire wing attack-centre in her playing days, gaining 41 caps for the Ferns between 2008-15.

Father Alby and her four sisters, Awhina, Asti, Kelsi, and Tessa, will be in the crowd in Christchurch, cheering on the Silver Ferns, but wanting the best for Leota.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Liana Leota, then Barrett-Chase, hugs coach Robyn Broughton after the Southern Sting won the final National Bank Cup title in 2007.

In the back of Leota’s mind will be her longtime coach Broughton, who died earlier this month, aged 80.

Leota was able to attend Broughton’s funeral in Christchurch last Saturday, a day after the England team landed.

She spent nine years playing under Broughton for the Southern Sting, Southern Steel, and the Central Pulse, describing her as a towering influence.

Leota almost choked up at training this week when assistant coach Sam Bird, who worked with Broughton at the Mavericks in England, commented on their similarities.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Robyn Broughton takes time out with Pulse midcourter Liana Leota, Steel centre Wendy Frew, and their children after a 2013 game.

“She actually said, ‘Liana, do you know who you coach like? You’re very much like Robyn Broughton’. I took that comment nearly crying. I think I embody Robbie quite a lot. Just what she did for me at Steel and Sting...

“I always remember her telling me not to throw the ball away and looking after it like it’s gold. There’s definitely key things I’ve taken forward in my coaching that definitely comes from Robbie.”

Leota, husband Johnny, and their five children have created a life for themselves in England.

Johnny, a former Highlanders and Manawatū centre, spent close to a decade with the Sale Sharks rugby team. Retired from rugby, he works for the Sharks as their academy skills coach.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images England assistant Liana Leota, captain Serena Guthrie, and head coach Jess Thirlby pose with the Taini Jamison Trophy in 2021.

Liana split time between England and New Zealand towards the end of her playing career in the ANZ Championship, but has called Manchester home since 2015.

She played in Netball Super League for the Manchester Thunder and Severn Stars before moving into coaching last year. Aside from her role with England, she is head coach of the Leeds Rhinos in Netball Super League.

The couple have five children, Brooklyn, 20, Torres, 10 (their only son), Karney, eight, Frankie, seven, and Mika, five.

It’s a busy household and Leota wouldn’t have it any other way. She hasn’t adopted a Manchester football team, but the home is divided with Torres a Manchester City fan and the four girls all backing Manchester United.

Michael Bradley Liana Leota in action for the Silver Ferns at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

They loved living in Manchester and said the city had plenty to offer.

“I think it’s just got lots happening. There’s always something on. Sport is huge. It’s so easy to go to [games]. We’ve got a good support network and we’ve got good friends and family there, so I think that’s what makes it easier.”

Leota stopped playing netball last year, but her competitive juices haven’t stopped. She plays rugby league for the Salford Red Devils, who compete in Women’s Super League Group 2, and also represents the Sale FC women’s rugby team as a midfielder.

The family had talked about returning to New Zealand when their younger daughters start high school, but for now England was home.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Silver Ferns centre Liana Leota looks to make a pass against Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“It was only supposed to be three years [over here] and now it’s 13 years later. It’s crazy how fast time has gone.”

Leota first coached against the Silver Ferns in the 2021 Taini Jamison Trophy series in Christchurch during Covid-19 restrictions. England had every reason to celebrate, winning the series 2-1 – their first away series win over New Zealand.

Hearing the New Zealand national anthem blast out was difficult for Leota.

“I still acknowledge it. I may not sing it, but I know deep down inside I’ll always respect where I come from.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Liana Leota was a reliable figure in the Silver Ferns’ midcourt from 2008-15.

“[When I got the technical coach role] I was sitting at the dining room table with Johnny and he said what’s the biggest thing you’re nervous about and I said it’s probably singing the English national anthem.”

Guiding England for the first time was another milestone in Leota’s burgeoning coaching career. Thirlby, who steered England to a first Netball World Cup final in August, was still head coach, but this series was a huge chance for Leota to grow her skills.

“I think for me it’s just an honour and a privilege to be put in this position, to be coaching here in New Zealand.

“I think it’s probably going to be overwhelming and emotional, but as I am as an athlete and as I am as a coach, once it hits game day and that first whistle goes you’re into match mode.”

England Netball’s decision to send a watered down squad for the Taini Jamison Trophy upset Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie. Netball fans were robbed of what could have been a spicy Netball World Cup semifinal rematch, won 46-40 by England.

Leota defended England Netball’s rationale. She said it was always difficult balancing players’ workloads and offering playing opportunities at the start of a fresh four-year cycle. Rest and recovery was vital for their World Cup players, especially after several quarantine stretches through the pandemic.

“It’s a hard one isn’t it because there’s never a right time. For me as a player I was very fortunate that at the end of a four-year cycle there was a lot of our under 21s that took up the next cycle for New Zealand to go into the Silver Ferns and take on that role.

“For me, I’m a product of the nation giving the young ones those opportunities and from that we got success.”