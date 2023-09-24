Silver Ferns v England: Everything you need to know

Silver Ferns wing defence Karin Burger surveys her options in the Netball World Cup semifinal against England.

Taini Jamison Trophy: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch. Start time: Sunday, 4pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live blog on Stuff from 3.40pm.

The Silver Ferns return to the court for the first time on Sunday following their disappointing fourth place finish at the Netball World Cup.

Dame Noeline Taurua’s side will square off against England in a three-match Taini Jamison Trophy Series, starting in Christchurch.

Unfortunately, it will be a weakened England side with the Roses opting to not select anyone from their main 12-player squad at the World Cup. Those players are back home in England on rest and recovery programmes, or nursing injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns midcourter Kate Heffernan will be a key figure against England.

Squads:

New Zealand:

Shooters: Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Amelia Walmsley

Midcourt: Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Maddy Gordon

Defenders: Karin Burger, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson, Phoenix Karaka

England:

Shooters: Sasha Glasgow, Emma Thacker, Berri Neil, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis

Midcourt: Hannah Joseph, Alicia Scholes, Elle McDonald, Amy Carter, Ellie Rattu

Defenders: Ella Bowen, Vicki Oyesola, Halimat Adio, Jayda Pechova, Alice Harvey

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images England’s Geva Mentor and New Zealand’s Maia Wilson tussle for the ball in the World Cup semifinal.

When are the games?

Sunday, 4pm: At Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Wednesday, 7.30pm: At Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

Saturday, 7pm: At Globox Arena, Hamilton

TAB odds

Test one:

New Zealand: $1.13

England: $5

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio puts up an attempt against England in the World Cup semifinal.

Why is this series important for the Ferns?

Firstly, they need to regain some confidence after a poor showing at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

New Zealand stumbled to their worst finish in the 16-edition history of the tournament, missing out on a medal for the first time, finishing fourth.

Aside from Grace Nweke’s knee injury and Gina Crampton’s long-term unavailability, it’s a full-strength Silver Ferns squad. They desperately need to tidy up their sloppy play on attack from the World Cup and show their home fans what they’re capable of.

With the Constellation Cup looming against Australia next month, it’s vital the Ferns establish connections and quickly shake off any post-World Cup rust.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pulse goal shoot Amelia Walmsley is set for a Silver Ferns debut against England.

Any possible debuts for the Ferns?

Central Pulse goal shoot Amelia Walmsley has benefited from Nweke’s injury at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old is poised to become Silver Fern No 184 should she take the court during this series.

Walmsley gained her first call-up to the Ferns following a standout ANZ Premiership season for the Pulse, where she scored the third most goals in the competition (627) at 86% accuracy. It was some season for Walmsley in her first campaign as a full-time starter.

She won’t be the first member of her family to represent New Zealand. Father Kerry was a fast bowler for the Black Caps, playing three tests and two ODIs over a nine-year span from 1995-2003.