Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio weighed retirement after rough World Cup

Taini Jamison Trophy: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch. Start time: Sunday, 4pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live blog on Stuff from 3.40pm.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio considered retiring from international netball after captaining the Silver Ferns to their worst World Cup finish.

The 32-year-old will lead the Ferns in the Taini Jamison Trophy against England, starting on Sunday in Christchurch, but it could have been very different.

Ekenasio did plenty of thinking after returning home following a forgettable World Cup, where the Ferns failed to medal, finishing fourth.

She contemplated stepping away from international netball, but believed she still had a lot to offer the group and achieve. On Friday, Ekenasio was retained as captain for the remainder of the 2023 programme with Phoenix Karaka named vice captain.

“There was a point where I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back out really [for the Silver Ferns],” Ekenasio said.

“I think I weighed up everything at that point. Happy to be back in the space and I feel like a break was definitely needed, just to get my head right.”

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio pulls in a pass in the bronze medal match against Jamaica at the World Cup.

As captain, Ekenasio was the one fronting the media in Cape Town as the Ferns’ hopes of defending their World Cup title disintegrated. She was the person who had to try and provide answers, and support her team-mates through difficult times.

The Ferns finished the World Cup in disappointing fashion, losing three straight games, following on from a surprise 48-48 draw with South Africa.

A tournament-ending knee injury to star goal shoot Grace Nweke, suffered in the third pool game against Singapore, was a crushing blow and the Ferns never recovered.

“I think in the big games lots of us just couldn’t deliver really. We didn’t stand up and do our jobs under pressure.

Misha Jordaan/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and coach Noeline Taurua front the media after their semifinal loss to England.

“I’d definitely put my hand up that I didn’t lead that very well in that space. That’s a real shame to have to leave with that kind of feeling because you can’t change it.”

By her own high standards, it wasn’t a great World Cup individually for Ekenasio.

Like all the Ferns attackers, she found the going tough without Nweke’s 1.93m presence at goal shoot. The Ferns plan for every scenario and have another talented goal shoot in Maia Wilson, but Nweke’s absence threw them out of rhythm.

Ekenasio was one of the Silver Ferns’ best in their 2019 World Cup title success, forming an effective shooting combination with Maria Folau. She admitted her form in Cape Town wasn’t where it needed to be as a senior player.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio wasn’t at her best during the Netball World Cup.

In the crunch games, she was guilty of some unforced errors and her shooting volume was relatively low, even for a goal attack. Ekenasio shot 96 goals from eight games (12 goals per game) with 17 her highest in a match.

“I’ve still been really trying to find my form since having my second baby [daughter Luna in November 2021].

“I know there was lots of expectation on me and I definitely have high expectations of myself, so to not feel like I was myself on court was another thing to have to try and deal with. I was really gutted.”

The Silver Ferns were the most prepared for any World Cup, having six weeks together as a squad, and training camps on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast and in Auckland. They planned for every scenario and left no stone unturned, but it did not translate into results.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio faces strong defensive pressure against Jamaica in the bronze medal match at the World Cup.

Ekenasio felt it was a case where the harder they tried the more frustrating things became late in the tournament. She couldn’t fault the effort or dedication of her team-mates or management.

“You work for four years to be able to go and play at a World Cup. You pour everything in for those four years and you give up so much and sacrifice so much to be there and when it doesn’t eventuate the way you’ve worked for it to eventuate, the frustration is easy to get in.”

The Ferns have put the World Cup pain in the rear vision mirror and were fully focused on the Taini Jamison Trophy against England.

With the Constellation Cup against Australia looming next month it is an important series. Fine-tuning combinations, regaining confidence, and putting out a product they were proud of for their fans, were all goals.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio’s shooting volume was down on her usual output at the World Cup.

England angered Netball New Zealand officials, selecting a watered down squad for this series. None of their main 12-player squad from the World Cup is involved with those players on pre-planned rest.

Ekenasio was upset the gloss had been taken off what could have been a fascinating semifinal rematch, which England won 46-40.

The Ferns always wanted to test themselves against the best, she said.

“For us, we were definitely disappointed to not be playing the superstars they do have, but at the same time these girls they’re sending over I have no doubt they’ll be hungry for what they do.

“We can’t under-estimate that out on court. We’ve all been in that position where you finally get a chance and you give it everything you’ve got.”

Ekenasio and her team-mates were determined to show what they delivered in Cape Town wasn’t them. The Ferns were a proud bunch and no-one was more gutted by their performances than the players themselves.

“We’ve got to come away and know we can do this as well, within yourself and whoever is on the left and in front of you – have real belief and trust in what people can do out there on court.”

AT A GLANCE:

Silver Ferns: Ameliaranne Ekenasio (c), Karin Burger, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.

England: Sophie Drakeford-Lewis (cc), Halimat Adio (cc), Sasha Glasgow, Emma Thacker, Berri Neil, Hannah Joseph, Alicia Scholes, Elle McDonald, Amy Carter, Ellie Rattu, Ella Bowen, Vicki Oyesola, Jayda Pechova, Alice Harvey.