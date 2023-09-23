Silver Ferns debutante Amelia Walmsley never short of advice from Black Caps dad

Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley puts up an attempt against the Stars in this year’s ANZ Premiership.

Taini Jamison Trophy: Silver Ferns v England. Venue: Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch. Start time: Sunday, 4pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live blog on Stuff from 3.40pm.

Silver Ferns debutante Amelia Walmsley usually has a text waiting from her former Black Caps dad after netball games.

After starring in her first season as a full-time starter for the Central Pulse, the 19-year-old is set for the biggest moment of her young career.

Should she take the court in Sunday’s Taini Jamison Trophy opener against England in Christchurch, the goal shoot would become Silver Fern No 184.

It has been a meteoric rise for Walmsley, who was the youngest player in the ANZ Premiership this season.

She doesn’t have to look far for advice with father Kerry, a former Black Caps fast bowler. He played three tests and two ODIs, having a long domestic career with Auckland and Otago.

Walmsley will have strong support in the crowd on Sunday with Kerry, mother Lesley, and younger sisters, Kyah and Bella, all attending.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Auckland fast bowler Kerry Walmsley pictured in a Shell Trophy match against Central Districts in 1996.

“My dad is super cool. He will always message me and give me advice. He likes to say whether I listen to it or not, but he’s really, really supportive,” Walmsley said.

“It depends on the situation. Most times it will be just giving me a bit more confidence. He’s always providing so much support and telling me how proud he is of me.”

Kerry was the first person Amelia rang when Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua informed her she’d been picked for the national team for the first time. She was also selected in the Silver Ferns’ 2023-24 national squad – an indicator she is very much in the team’s plans for the next four-year cycle.

“I was sitting in the dining room and completely shaking. It was quite a surreal moment. I didn’t cry on the phone [to Taurua], I had to hold it together, but once I came off the phone I called dad and got a couple of words out, then started balling.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tiana Metuarau and Amelia Walmsley high-five during a Pulse game this season.

Walmsley has been named in coach Julie Seymour’s first New Zealand under-21 squad for the year too, leading into the 2025 Youth World Cup in Gibraltar.

Raised in Auckland, Walmsley was a standout secondary school netballer at Howick College.

She made a brave call in 2021 while still a 17-year-old high school student, stepping in as a replacement player for the Christchurch-based Tactix.

Walmsley saw court time for the Tactix and said it was an invaluable experience so early in her career. Her promising play saw her earn an ANZ Premiership contract with the Pulse for 2022 – playing 18 minutes across seven games.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pulse shooting standout Amelia Walmsley and Magic defender Erena Mikaere contest possession.

Most thought Malawi international Joyce Mvula would be the starting goal shoot for the Pulse this season.

In the season opener, Walmsley was handed the start at goal shoot, and shone in her first career start – converting 36 from 39 in a narrow win over the Magic. She never looked back, locking down the starting goal shoot bib with Mvula on the bench.

It was some season for Walmsley, who slotted 40 or more goals in nine of 16 games. She racked up 52 and 53 goals respectively in back-to-back games in the middle of the season.

Taurua described the 1.92m shooter as a quick learner and said she thoroughly deserved her first call-up to the Ferns.

“She’s only 19, but what I really like about her is she’s tough. She can get bowled to the ground and she’s up and she’ll turn and put the shot up.

“She offers us height in the shooting end and really like a lighthouse person in there and she’s not afraid to put the shot up.”

Walmsley had been so busy with Ferns’ training this week she hadn’t had much time to think about a potential debut.

Maia Wilson and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio will likely start in the shooting end, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Walmsley take the court in the second half. Ekenasio missed Friday’s training with illness, but is expected to play on Sunday.

When Walmsley heard the national anthem for the first time in the black dress, the emotions would likely hit her.

“I think once we’re singing I don’t know what’s going to happen then. It’s a guessing game, I’ll either cry or big smiles. I’m not sure yet.”

Just 200 tickets remained for Sunday’s game as of Saturday morning.