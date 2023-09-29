Australian Diamonds will be licking their lips watching struggling Silver Ferns against England

The Silver Ferns bounce back in style in Porirua to set up a Taini Jamison Trophy series decider.

ANALYSIS: Australian netball coach Stacey Marinkovich wouldn’t have been quivering watching the Silver Ferns’ first two matches against England from afar.

The under-fire Ferns produced a much-needed bounce back outing in the second test of the Taini Jamison Trophy series against England in Porirua on Wednesday.

With the series on the line, the Ferns responded with a dominant 57-36 win against an England side, not featuring any of their main 12-player squad from the recent Netball World Cup.

After Sunday's stinker in Christchurch, where the Ferns suffered a shock 55-54 loss, the victory briefly takes the blowtorch off Dame Noeline Taurua’s team.

Had they lost, it would have been a highly embarrassing situation for Netball New Zealand boss Jennie Wyllie, who slated England Netball’s decision to send a supposed watered down squad.

Wyllie labelled England Netball’s selections as “disrespectful” and not fit for television, which came back to bite her in the series opener.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns’ debutante Amelia Walmsley and England captain Halimat Adio battle for the ball in Porirua.

Ferns vice captain Phoenix Karaka, who was outstanding in Porirua, didn’t do herself any favours ahead of the first match either. Karaka stated England were “taking the piss” by picking a weakened team, only providing further motivation material for their changing room wall.

While the Ferns’ second test fightback was pleasing to see, it will count for nothing if the side doesn’t follow it up in the decider in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Ferns must produce a repeat performance and not give England a sniff.

With the Constellation Cup looming against Australia, the Netball World Cup champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists, Saturday’s clash is a crucial one for the Ferns.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns wing attack Mila Reuelu-Buchanan takes in the ball against England

Diamonds head coach Marinkovich will no doubt have watched the Ferns closely in the first two matches from her lounge.

From what the Ferns have served up in the first two games, it’s difficult to see them snatching the Constellation Cup back from Australia in October.

Marinkovich and the Diamonds won’t give the Ferns any verbal ammunition and always respect their rivals from across the ditch.

If they saw the tape from the opening test against England, their eyes would have lit up witnessing the Ferns’ sloppy ball retention and lack of defensive pressure. Do the same in the Constellation Cup and Australia will have a field day, racking up the goals and punishing the Ferns’ mistakes.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT England's Sasha Glasgow and Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka tussle for the ball in the second test.

The Ferns challenge is made even steeper with the first two Constellation Cup matches on Australian soil in Melbourne (October 12) and Brisbane (October 15).

Taurua’s side could realistically return for the third match in Invercargill on October 19 in a 2-0 hole, facing a sizeable goal differential.

To their credit, the Ferns were a different side in Porirua after the Christchurch horror show.

It was far from a complete performance, with the Ferns allowing England to claw their way back into the match in the second quarter, having led by 10 at quarter time.

England trailed by just four at halftime (27-23), but the Ferns took control in the second half, limiting the Roses to 13 goals, while scoring 30 themselves.

New Zealand desperately needed to bring some fight and hunger after failing to show up in the first game until the final quarter, and did just that.

Taurua rightly wielded the axe, making three positional changes to her starting seven and handing a debut to 19-year-old goal shoot Amelia Walmsley.

Walmsley was impressive in her first appearance in the black dress, converting 36 from 41, forming an effective combination with skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Wednesday’s win is merely a starting point for the Ferns. It shouldn’t paper over the World Cup cracks or their ugly showing in Christchurch.

The Ferns have a long way to go in this new four-year cycle to regain respectability, build positional depth, and match it with Australia, Jamaica, and England.

Ensuring nights like Wednesday are the norm, rather than the exception, will be paramount.