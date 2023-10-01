Amelia Walmsley could be rewarded with Silver Ferns' starting role in Constellation Cup

New Zealand pull away in the fourth quarter to win the Taini Jamison Trophy decider against a second-string Roses in Hamilton.

At Globox Arena, Hamilton: Silver Ferns 59 (Amelia Walmsley: 40/44, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 19/23) England 52 (Sasha Glasgow: 26/29, Berri Neil: 26/32) 1Q: 12-14, HT: 27-24, 3Q: 41-39.

Fresh off a breakout debut series, Amelia Walmsley could start for the Silver Ferns in the first two Constellation Cup tests against Australia.

New Zealand retained the Taini Jamison Trophy after edging a plucky England side 59-52 in the decider in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Ferns suffered an embarrassing 55-54 loss in the opening match of the series against England’s inexperienced squad, but rallied with back-to-back victories.

Their focus quickly shifts to the four-match Constellation Cup against world champions Australia, starting on October 12 in Melbourne.

New Zealand will take a 14-player squad into the series featuring the 12 from the Taini Jamison Trophy, injured shooter Grace Nweke, and uncapped defender Kate Burley.

Star goal shoot Nweke is on the mend after suffering a tournament-ending knee injury at the Netball World Cup, but the first two matches in Australia might be too soon.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Silver Ferns goal shoot Amelia Walmsley converted 40 from 44 in Saturday’s game three win over England.

Nineteen-year-old Walmsley seized her opportunity against England after debuting in Wednesday's win in Porirua. She backed up her strong first outing with an impressive performance in the decider. Walmsley landed 40 goals from 44 attempts, also grabbing two rebounds.

After Maia Wilson struggled in the opener in Christchurch, Walmsley looms as the Ferns’ first choice goal shoot against Australia, if Nweke isn't ready.

“At the moment, more than likely, I could probably tick [Nweke] for [the tests in New Zealand] we’re pretty clear on that, but still unsure whether we’ll have her available for Aussie,” coach Dame Noeline Taurua said.

“Every day is getting better for her. She’s starting to get on court and do change of direction and so hopefully we can, but unsure at this stage.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio poses with the Taini Jamison Trophy after beating England.

Given how well Walmsley handled the transition to international netball, Taurua will have confidence she can do the job against Australia’s physical defenders. Diamonds defenders Courtney Bruce, Jo Weston, and Sarah Klau will look to unsettle the youngster and apply plenty of pressure.

Walmsley and captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio formed an effective shooting combination in the final two tests, sharing the workload.

Ekenasio praised Walmsley’s calmness against England and described her as a mature head on young shoulders.

“I’m just super proud of her at such a young age to have come out and played two full games. I just think that’s incredible, but also the amount she was able to grow in the game was really cool as well. We were also putting her under a bit of pressure and expecting a lot from her.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images The Silver Ferns celebrate with the Taini Jamison Trophy after beating England in Saturday’s decider in Hamilton.

While the Ferns were relieved to lock away the Taini Jamison Trophy and rebound from a horror first outing in Christchurch, Australia will be another challenge.

New Zealand did win the opening two Constellation Cup tests on home soil last year, but lost both matches in Australia, missing out on goal differential.

The sides didn’t meet at the World Cup with Australia winning the most recent clash 56-50 in the final of the January Quad Series in Cape Town.

Taurua was pleased with the growth of the Ferns after their awful showing in the first test, but acknowledged they needed to lift all areas of their play with Australia looming.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mila Reuelu-Buchanan took her chance at wing attack in the final two tests against England.

“We’re not getting carried away with it. We know exactly where we are and knowing there’s still work to do, but there’s pleasing aspects that I’m starting to see in regards to the stability of the team.

“It’s a stepping stone, knowing we’ve got a couple more weeks before we hit test one with Australia. When we went to Melbourne last time we got absolutely spanked [losing 62-47 last year].”

The Ferns kept the same seven on court for the whole match in the final two tests – something Taurua hasn’t often been able to do in her time as coach.

Walmsley took her chance in the shooting end, while wing attack Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and centre Maddy Gordon, who haven’t had much court time at test level, were both impressive.

Reuelu-Buchanan and Gordon have likely locked up starting positions for the Constellation Cup with Kate Heffernan generating several key defensive turnovers at wing defence.

After a forgettable Netball World Cup, where the Ferns failed to medal, finishing fourth, Ekenasio said they were desperate to perform in the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Christchurch shocker aside, she was proud of what the team delivered in the final two tests. Honouring legendary Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison, who died in April, aged 97, meant a huge deal to the team.

“I think for lots of reasons it was a really important one for us, not just for the way we want to represent ourselves or the dress,” Ekenasio said.

“We knew it was a really big one for Taini as well. That was really front of mind for us as well to make sure we honour her and her memory.”