Former Diamond Nat Medhurst predicts tight Constellation Cup, despite Silver Ferns' struggles

Nat Medhurst

Nat Medhurst played in enough Constellation Cups to know you never under-estimate the Silver Ferns, even when they are struggling.

That's why the former Australian goal attack, who played 86 tests between 2007-17, doesn’t think the trans-Tasman series will be lopsided, despite the Ferns’ recent issues.

The Ferns head into the four-match series, starting on Thursday in Melbourne, on the back of a fourth placing at the Netball World Cup – their worst finish in history.

Dame Noeline Taurua’s side then suffered an embarrassing 55-54 loss to an inexperienced England side in the Taini Jamison Trophy opener before rallying to win the series 2-1.

World Cup champions Australia are red-hot favourites to defend their Constellation Cup crown and it would not be a surprise if they swept the Ferns 4-0.

New Zealand were usually underdogs when they went up against the Diamonds in Medhurst’s playing days, but were always a stern test with matches typically tight.

Kate Moloney, Jo Weston, Liz Watson, and Jamie-Lee Price

Medhurst believed the Ferns would present a tough challenge and the series would be closer than most expected.

“I think that’s the beauty of this rivalry is that it always delivers, irrespective of form or things that have been going on.

“For me, the Silver Ferns and Diamonds always deliver, so it’s going to be an exciting series, these four test matches. I definitely don’t think it’s going to be one-way traffic, that’s for sure.”

Australia have lost two members of their World Cup winning squad to retirement – goal attack Steph Wood and midcourter Ash Brazill.

Kiera Austin

Kiera Austin should step into the starting goal attack role alongside either Cara Koenen or Sophie Garbin at goal shoot.

Brazill started at wing defence in the World Cup final and her place will be filled by either New Zealand raised Jamie-Lee Price, the daughter of league legend Steve Price, or Kate Moloney.

Adding to the Constellation Cup intrigue is the fact the sides haven’t met at the last two pinnacle events, the World Cup or 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Their most recent clash was in the final of the January Quad Series in Cape Town, where the Diamonds won 56-50.

Australia celebrate after capturing the Constellation Cup last year

The game was marred by a farcical umpiring incident in the final quarter when both umpires missed a goal scored by Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio. With neither having witnessed the goal, a toss-up was used to determine possession.

In last year’s Constellation Cup, the Ferns led the series 2-0 after winning both matches at home. They were outclassed in the final two games in Australia, with the Diamonds taking the title on goal aggregate (215 to 208).

Star goal shoot Grace Nweke torched the Diamonds for 146 goals from 153 attempts across the series (95%), but is doubtful for the first two tests in Australia.

Nweke is working her way back after a tournament-ending knee injury at the World Cup with Taurua indicating the third test in Invercargill was more realistic for her return.

Grace Nweke

Australia’s defenders had few answers for Nweke in last year’s Constellation Cup and Medhurst said she was a player they would be on high alert for when she was back.

“She’s caused enormous headaches for the Diamonds' defence in the past, so that’s certainly a different element [if she’s unavailable for the first two games].”

Two of the last three Constellation Cup series have resulted in 2–2 stalemates decided by goal aggregate, showing the closeness between the sides.

Medhurst was in favour of the series being contested over five matches in the future.

Nat Medhurst

“This is why I hate that it’s a four-test series. I wish it was a best of five, so you got a clear-cut winner.

“That will then make it very interesting if Nweke is back on New Zealand soil performing [later in the series]. We’ve seen these series come down to whoever wins on goal differential, so it could be two apiece.”

The Ferns’ fourth place finish in Cape Town surprised Medhurst, but she was more stunned by South Africa finishing sixth at a home World Cup. South Africa lost the fifth place playoff to Uganda.

Losing Nweke to a tournament-ending injury in the third pool game was a major blow and she said the Ferns never really recovered.

“It’s not a position you see for the Silver Ferns too often [missing a medal]. Dear I say it, Nweke makes a massive difference for that side.

“I certainly think any time losing a player that way and with a knee injury can send a bit through a team. She’s a very strong focal point for that side.”

AT A GLANCE:

Constellation Cup:

Test one: Thursday, 9.30pm (NZT) at John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Test two: Sunday, 9.30pm (NZT) at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Test three: Thursday, October 19, 7.30pm: At Stadium Southland, Invercargill

Test four: Monday, October 23, 4pm: At Spark Arena, Auckland