US-based former Silver Ferns captain a guiding influence for Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan is poised to start at wing attack for the Silver Ferns in the Constellation Cup opener.

Constellation Cup test one: Silver Ferns v Australia; Where: John Cain Arena, Melbourne; When: Thursday, 9.30pm (NZ time); Coverage: Live coverage on Sky Sport 1, live blog on Stuff from 9pm.

All the way from The Big Apple, Gina Crampton has found a way to help out the Silver Ferns’ new-look midcourt.

For so long the Ferns’ first-choice wing attack, former captain Crampton stepped away from netball after the World Cup.

She has moved to New York to be with rugby playing partner Faʻasui Fuatai and won’t play in next year’s ANZ Premiership – ruling her out of Silver Ferns contention in 2024. Whether Crampton dons the black dress again is uncertain.

Crampton’s close friend and fellow Stars midcourter Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was handed the start at wing attack in the second test against England last month and thrived. In just her second Ferns start, she performed admirably, going on to play the full 60 minutes in the third test decider too.

Reuelu-Buchanan is set to be retained as the starting wing attack for Thursday’s Constellation Cup opener against Australia in Melbourne – which will be the toughest test of her six-match international career.

The transition had been made easier with Crampton acting as her own personal mentor. Crampton had even provided her with video clips of her play from the England matches and helpful advice.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Gina Crampton embrace after the Stars beat the Pulse in this year’s ANZ Premiership elimination final.

“The great thing is G [Crampton] is one of my best friends, so we’re always in contact. After the second test [against England] she sent me a list of things for me to look at, some good things, some things to work on. She actually even put some video footage of me playing as well, so it’s awesome,” Reuelu-Buchanan said.

For the past three seasons, Crampton and Reuelu-Buchanan controlled the midcourt engine room for the south Auckland-based Stars. Crampton joined from the Southern Steel in 2021.

Reuelu-Buchanan was the Stars’ starting centre, but felt comfortable moving into wing attack for the Ferns – her first position in netball.

Playing alongside 70-test veteran Crampton for three seasons at the Stars had been invaluable for Reuelu-Buchanan’s development.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Gina Crampton and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan look on after the Stars grand final defeat to the Mystics this year.

Rubbing shoulders with Crampton every day at training had taught Reuelu-Buchanan plenty about what was required to make it to the top. She was in awe of Crampton’s work ethic, which she had tried to replicate.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would be where I am today without Gina’s knowledge. She has been my biggest mentor throughout my whole netball career without her even knowing.

“I don’t think she realises how much of an influence she’s had on me. It’s been massive. I feel like I’ve grown every year in the Stars and I have to credit a lot to Gina leading the way for me.”

Reuelu-Buchanan will fly to New York after the Constellation Cup to visit Crampton and Fuatai and wanted to make her proud against Australia.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Mila Reuelu-Buchanan seized her chance starting at wing attack against England in the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Porirua-raised Reuelu-Buchanan debuted for the Ferns against South Africa in London in January 2022, but her court time at international level has been limited. She was a travelling reserve to this year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town, where the Ferns underwhelmed, finishing fourth.

Matching up against the benchmark of world netball, Australia, for the first time in the “big girl league”, will be a mighty challenge for Reuelu-Buchanan.

She played against Australia for the New Zealand under-21 side in the final of the 2017 Netball Youth World Cup in Botswana, a match New Zealand won 60-57.

Reuelu-Buchanan played wing attack that day, marking up against New Zealand raised Jamie-Lee Price, who was at wing defence for Australia in the final.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images New Zealand’s Mila Reuelu-Buchanan looks to win possession from England’s Ellie Rattu in the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Six years on, Reuelu-Buchanan and Price could mark up against each other in Melbourne, with Price a contender for Australia’s vacant starting wing defence bib.

“Australia are coming off World Cup as the champions, No 1 in the world, so they’ll be coming in with a lot of confidence and fire in their connections.

“As we know, physicality is the biggest thing and it’s how we can cope under that pressure of the physicality and that decision-making, which is something Noels [coach Noeline Taurua] has been emphasising.”

Reuelu-Buchanan had been fortunate to work with some of New Zealand’s greatest midcourters.

She started her ANZ Premiership career with her hometown Central Pulse, who had Ferns legend Sandra Edge as their assistant coach at the time.

In 2019, she joined the Stars, who had assistant Temepara Bailey involved for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

“How incredible is it that I’m surrounded by such legends across my game. I think it’s quite special.”