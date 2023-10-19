Silver Ferns star Grace Nweke's fresh perspective after World Cup dream robbed by injury

Grace Nweke pulls in a pass in her return to court for the Silver Ferns in Brisbane.

Constellation Cup test three: Silver Ferns v Australia; Where: Robyn Broughton Stadium, Invercargill; When: Thursday, 7.30pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live blog on Stuff from 7pm.

With game plans and attacking systems running through her head, Grace Nweke felt powerless on the sideline at the World Cup unable to contribute.

The star Silver Ferns shooter has a newfound perspective after returning to the court for the first time in 78 days in Sunday’s second Constellation Cup test.

Nweke got through 30 minutes, playing the second and fourth quarters, as Australia won 55-46 to take a 2-0 stranglehold in the four-match series.

She is expected to be on a similar court time restriction, with a slight possibility for more, in the final two tests in Invercargill on Thursday, and Auckland on Monday.

Sunday’s outing was Nweke’s first competitive game since her debut World Cup experience was ripped away from her. In the Ferns’ final pool game against Singapore, she suffered a partial tear in her patella tendon, ending her tournament.

Losing arguably their best player was a crushing blow for the Ferns, who went on to finish fourth – their worst placing in the 16 edition history of the event.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Grace Nweke’s face tells the story after leaving the court injured against Singapore at the Netball World Cup.

To be told by team doctor Melinda Parnell and coach Dame Noeline Taurua her World Cup was over was a sickening feeling.

“I’m not the most emotional person, so there was only so much grieving I could do. As time goes on, and definitely looking back on it now, weeks on, and even in the future, I have more respect for how hard it is to have that happen to you during a World Cup,” she said.

“That sense of having something stolen from you almost and knowing I’m not going to be able to have that moment again until 2027 and who knows what happens between then and now.”

Once ruled out of the tournament, Nweke tried to be strong for her team-mates and support them as best she could from the sideline. Sitting court-side with game plans and attacking structures running through her head, but being unable to contribute, was difficult to stomach.

Russell Freeman/Getty Images Grace Nweke puts up a goal for the Silver Ferns in her return to the court in Brisbane on Sunday.

Nweke had been in strong form for the Ferns in January’s Quad Series and with the title-winning Mystics in the ANZ Premiership. To officially be scratched from the World Cup, three games in, was the lowest moment of her young career.

“To just sit there and feel like I was trapped in my body because I couldn’t do all the stuff I’d imagined myself doing was really hard.

“The timing of it was the hardest part for me. I’d worked so hard to get to that point and to have that happen at such a key moment in the netball calendar is just really, really tough.”

She eventually moved on from the disappointment, turning her focus towards her recovery and getting back on court.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Grace Nweke kisses the ANZ Premiership title after helping the Mystics beat the Stars in this year’s grand final.

After eight weeks, she was cleared for straight line running, followed by changes of direction, and then netball court work again.

Nweke stepped back on court in Brisbane, about a week earlier than expected, and did not disappoint in her 30 minutes.

The Ferns looked the most menacing when she was operating at goal shoot, landing 21 goals from 24 attempts, and grabbing three rebounds. New Zealand drew both the second and fourth quarters with Nweke on court.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke and Australian defender Courtney Bruce, right, have a healthy respect for one another.

Her positional battle with standout Australian goal keep Courtney Bruce, who was named defender of the World Cup, was a real treat with neither backing down.

Nweke had enormous respect for Bruce, who she described as the best defender in world netball, along with Jamaica’s Shamera Sterling.

“She’s athletic, she’s fit and she’s strong. She’s really good at confusing the space for the feeders. Also, I think her reputation precedes her, so feeders give her credit, shooters give her credit, and maybe sometimes too much...

“You start to second guess yourself when you play against her and she can play the umpire so well and make you feel like maybe you did step, or maybe you’re not going to get that shot in.”

The Ferns face a must-win situation in Invercargill if they have any slim hope of capturing the Constellation Cup. They trail 2-0 in the series with Australia holding a 19 goal differential. New Zealand need to win both remaining matches, and by large margins, to deny the Diamonds a ninth Constellation Cup from the last 10 series.

Stadium Southland has been renamed Robyn Broughton Stadium for this match in memory of the legendary former Southern Sting and Steel coach, who died in September, aged 80.

Nweke and the Ferns were determined to honour Broughton with a performance she would be proud of.

“The key messaging is we know we’re there and we know we can beat them. It’s just those little things that we really need to brush up on. That final execution of the pass and getting to circle edge [on attack].

“We know we’re there or thereabouts. We keep improving each game, but we know we have to take this one.”