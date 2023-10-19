Powerful final quarter helps Silver Ferns keep Constellation Cup alive with win

New Zealanders show steel and nerve to keep Constellation Cup series alive.

At Robyn Broughton Stadium, Invercargill: Silver Ferns 56 (Grace Nweke: 34/36, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 12/14, Tiana Metuarau: 2/4, Amelia Walmsley: 8/10) Australia 53 (Cara Koenen: 16/18, Kiera Austin: 16/23, Sophie Garbin: 21/22) 1Q: 10-14, HT: 28-24, 3Q: 38-40.

The late Robyn Broughton would have been smiling proudly watching this one.

New Zealand kept their slim Constellation Cup hopes alive with a thrilling 56-53 victory over Australia in Invercargill on Thursday night.

Stadium Southland was renamed Robyn Broughton Stadium for the match in memory of the legendary Southland netball coach, who died in September, aged 80.

In an epic encounter that ebbed and flowed all match, this was a game Broughton would have savoured with the Silver Ferns rallying late – as her Southern Sting and Steel sides so often did.

Matches between these trans-Tasman rivals are typically closely fought, only decided by a few goals, and this was another classic.

Needing a win to deny Australia a series triumph in Invercargill, the Ferns made it 2-1 going into Monday’s finale in Auckland. It’s still Australia's series to lose, holding a 16 goal differential, but the Ferns have at least given themselves a chance.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Grace Nweke landed 34 goals from 36 attempts in the Silver Ferns' win over Australia in Invercargill.

This was easily the Ferns’ best performance of the series after 10 and nine goal losses to open the Cup on Australian soil.

Trailing 40-38 entering the final term, New Zealand finished with a flourish. Goal keep Kelly Jury, the player of the match, was immense at the back, picking up turnover ball, while defensive partner Karin Burger also added plenty of impact.

Jury finished with nine deflections, two intercepts, and three gains in a jaw-dropping performance.

“We knew after two losses that bring them to Invercargill would scare them a little bit. The crowd certainly produced. They were the eighth person out there on court with us,” Jury told Sky Sport.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kelly Jury produced one of her finest displays for the Silver Ferns in their win over Australia.

“We just had that hunger to go out there and we needed to get that W (win) on the board, which we did. Really happy with the result.”

The Ferns outscored Australia 16-11 in a powerful final quarter to snap Australia’s six game winning streak over them dating back to last October.

After getting through 30 minutes in her return to the court in test two, Grace Nweke was handed the start at goal shoot.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand's Kate Heffernan brings the ball through court in Invercargill.

Star Ferns’ shooter Nweke was back in the black dress in test two in Brisbane after suffering a tournament-ending knee injury at the Netball World Cup in July.

Nweke was again on restricted minutes in the third test, playing into the third quarter before heading off for a breather. She returned with 5.40 to play and the Ferns clinging to a 49-48 advantage.

Nweke finished with 34 goals from 36 attempts, landing six from six in her seven-minute final quarter cameo.

This was a game of scoring runs and Australia’s 5-0 charge in the third quarter looked like being a key moment after New Zealand led 28-24 at halftime.

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Zealand's Maddy Gordon gets a pass away in the third test.

Australia looked to be seizing the initiative in the second quarter, leading 25-21, before a stunning run from the Ferns.

Sparked by substitutes Whitney Souness and Tiana Metuarau, the Ferns rattled off nine unanswered goals. It was some burst from the Ferns, who kept the potent Australian side scoreless for nearly six minutes before Cara Koenen finally snapped the scoring drought.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Australian captain Liz Watson collects a pass against the Silver Ferns in Invercargill.

The Ferns’ emphatic second quarter showing, where they outscored the Diamonds 18-10, saw them go into halftime 28-24 ahead – their first lead at any break in the series.

Needing to win to stay in the hunt for the Constellation Cup, the Ferns delivered their finest start of the series.

After struggling to generate turnover ball in the opening two matches, the Ferns stepped up their play in the opening exchanges.

Phoenix Karaka snaffled an early intercept, which the Ferns capitalised off, scoring from it. The ball then slipped through shooter Kiera Austin’s hands with Kate Heffernan pouncing on the turnover.

New Zealand raced out to a promising 9-5 lead, but it didn’t take long for Australia to get into their groove.

The Diamonds, as they so often do, were ruthless on any mistakes from the Ferns, scoring seven unanswered goals, to hit the front.

It was anyone’s game in the final quarter, but the Ferns won the big moments.

Jury was superb, snaffling turnover ball at will and applying strong pressure on the Australian shooters. With Nweke back in the goal shoot bib, the Ferns were able to profit.

They shot 16 from 17 in an accurate final quarter with all three shooters used, Nweke, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, and Amelia Walmsley, doing their jobs.

The series moves to Auckland for the final test on Monday, with the Ferns facing an uphill battle to take the Cup, but still in the fight.