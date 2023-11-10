Maia Wilson could move to goal attack amid Silver Ferns' shooting logjam

Maia Wilson could wear the Silver Ferns’ goal attack bib a lot more in the future.

The Silver Ferns’ logjam at goal shoot could see Maia Wilson make a full-time shift to goal attack for increased playing opportunities.

Prior to last year’s Commonwealth Games, Wilson was established as the Ferns’ top option at goal shoot. She has slipped down the pecking order with the rise of 21-year-old shooting star Grace Nweke and the emergence of Amelia Walmsley, who is just 19.

Wilson was included in the Ferns’ game-day 12 for the opening Constellation Cup test in Melbourne last month, but wasn’t selected for the final three matches of the series.

With Nweke returning from a knee injury that ruined her Netball World Cup, Walmsley, and goal attacks Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Tiana Metuarau, there wasn’t room for Wilson in the shooting end.

Wilson, who has played 48 tests, has predominantly played goal shoot at the elite level, but has occasionally lined up at goal attack. She started at goal attack in three group games at last year’s Commonwealth Games alongside Nweke.

Goal attack appears to be Wilson’s clearest path to court-time with the Silver Ferns over the next World Cup cycle. Captain Ekenasio is New Zealand’s No 1 in the position, but she could be touch and go for the 2027 World Cup in Sydney when she will be 36.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Maia Wilson, left, and Grace Nweke have a close bond despite both competing for the Silver Ferns’ starting goal shoot role.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua wanted Wilson to keep growing her game at goal shoot and be adaptable across both positions. Moving her to goal attack was very much in their thinking, she said.

“That has been something on the cards we’ve been working over for the last couple of years.

“The last couple of years we’ve been moving her into the goal attack position and that’s where we were positioning as well for her to have another option under her belt knowing what our depth was starting to look like [at goal shoot].”

Taurua was a goal attack in her playing days and believed Wilson had the attributes to flourish in the position internationally. Coming from a basketball background, Wilson was a formidable long-range shooter, had strong vision, and was a reliable feeder for a shooter.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Maia Wilson didn’t feature in the Silver Ferns’ game-day 12 for the final three Constellation Cup tests against Australia.

“That’s why I haven’t been scared about putting her in there in the past anyway.

“She’s really strategic and smart, so she’s very efficient in her movement and the thing she does offer at the moment, which I think is a bonus, is she can shoot long. It seems like when I see her at the goal attack position she’s comfortable to shoot long and her willingness to shoot long, there’s no hesitation.”

Taurua praised Wilson for the way she had handled her lack of court time in the Constellation Cup with Nweke returning. She never sulked and was the ultimate team player, supporting Nweke and the other shooters at training and on game day.

Earlier this year, Wilson spoke about her bond with Nweke and said they brought out the best in each other competing for the Ferns’ starting goal shoot bib.

“It’s not for me necessarily competition. We’re just two very different people and we bring two very different things,” Wilson said.

“She’s an absolutely phenomenal athlete and there’s only one person that can do what she does, but in terms of my own game, I have confidence I’m an international shooter.”

Taurua admitted she would love to see Wilson feature more often at goal attack for the south Auckland-based Stars in the ANZ Premiership, but that was ultimately coach Kiri Wills’ call.

Matt King/Getty Images Shooter Rahni Samason has joined the Stars from the Melbourne Vixens and is eligible for the Silver Ferns.

Wilson could be used more regularly in the position in 2024 given the Stars’ new addition, Australian-raised shooter Rahni Samason. The Stars also have goal attack Amorangi Malesala, who was so impressive last season.

The 25-year-old Samason is eligible for the Silver Ferns through her father, who hails from the Cook Islands and lived in Auckland. She has played for the Melbourne Vixens in Super Netball, but been hindered by several knee injuries. Samason mostly played goal shoot, but could step out to goal attack.

“Yes I would [like to see Wilson play goal attack],” Taurua said.

“Sometimes the clubs are in a different space to what we are and depending on the roster they’ve selected as well that makes a difference to what they can and can’t do.

“Going into this year with their current roster it provides opportunities for Maia to play on the outside or back into goal shoot.”