Clinical Australia too strong for Fast5 Ferns in Netball World Series final

Fast5 Ferns shooter Grace Nweke pulls in the ball under pressure from Australia's Ashleigh Ervin in the final.

Australia have sent the Christchurch netball partygoers away disappointed.

In a dominant final display, Australia made it back to back Fast5 Netball World Series titles on Sunday, outclassing the Fast5 Ferns 35-23.

Australia were the only team to beat New Zealand in round play, winning 38-29 on Saturday, and were again too strong for the Ferns, leading from start to finish.

After not having won the Fast5 title until last year in Christchurch, the Australians have now made it two in two years in netball's shortened version.

New Zealand produced a disappointing final showing in front of a parochial, loud crowd at Wolfbrook Arena, struggling with their long range shooting, which had been so effective most of the tournament.

Marianne Delaney-Hoshek's side couldn’t get their two point attempts to drop for most of the game with long range bombers Amorangi Malesala, Georgia Heffernan, and Tiana Metuarau all struggling to catch fire.

John Davidson/Photosport Australia celebrate their Fast5 Netball World Series title win in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Fast5 Ferns were attempting to win their eighth Fast5 Netball World Series title from 11 attempts.

Australia were always in control of the final and impressed at both ends of the floor. They were able to force the Fast5 Ferns into errors on attack and disrupt their shot.

On attack, it was slick stuff from the Australians, who hit the long range attempts when they needed to through the accurate Georgie Horjus, Tippah Dwan, and Lucy Austin.

England took out the bronze after overcoming South Africa 30-22 in the third and fourth playoff.

John Davidson/Photosport The New Zealand men's side celebrate their 51-34 final victory over Australia on Sunday.

The New Zealand men went back-to-back defending their title with an emphatic 51-34 win over Australia.

Goal attack Thomson Matuku broke the game open to end the third quarter, slotting a three point super shot, which doubled to six in the power play, putting the Net Blacks up 45-30.

Towering goal shoot Junior Levi, who stands 2.14m, was a handful all final, scoring at will under the hoop and gobbling up rebounds when New Zealand did miss.

Earlier in the day, Metuarau put on a long range shooting clinic in the Ferns’ crushing 50-16 win over Jamaica to help them clinch their final spot.

John Davidson/Photosport The Christchurch crowd get into it during the Fast5 Netball World Series.

The Ferns pulled away in the third quarter after leading 19-12 at halftime.

Metuarau delivered one of the highlights of the game in the third quarter, sinking a three-point long bomb, which doubled to six points in the power play. Goals are doubled in the power play, which is in effect during the final 90 seconds of each quarter.

Metuarau wasn’t done there, putting an exclamation mark on the win with another six point effort to finish the match. She finished with three six-point scores for the game in an outstanding shooting performance.

Michael Bradley Photography Fast5 Ferns shooter Grace Nweke takes the ball in against South Africa on Sunday.

In their opening game on Sunday, the Ferns finished powerfully against South Africa to win 41-33 after trailing by three at halftime.

South Africa took a 23-20 lead into the main break, leading to some anxious looks from the noisy Christchurch crowd, desperate to see their team in the final.

Michael Bradley Photography Fast5 Ferns centre Whitney Souness looks to get the ball in against South Africa on Sunday.

The Ferns surged home in the second half, sparked by some defensive brilliance from Kate Burley, and sharpshooting from Heffernan and Metuarau.

On the opening day on Saturday, the Fast5 Ferns won two of their three games, stumbling to defending champions Australia 38-29 in their last match.

AT A GLANCE:

Day two scores:

England 33, Jamaica 27

Australia 42, Malawi 24

New Zealand 41, South Africa 33

New Zealand men 38, South Africa men 31

Australia 37, England 16

New Zealand 50, Jamaica 16

South Africa 37, Malawi 31

Men’s final: New Zealand men 51, Australia men 34

Fifth-sixth: Jamaica 36, Malawi 31

Third-fourth: England 30, South Africa 22

Final: Australia 35, New Zealand 23