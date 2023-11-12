Clinical Australia too strong for Fast5 Ferns in Netball World Series final
Australia have sent the Christchurch netball partygoers away disappointed.
In a dominant final display, Australia made it back to back Fast5 Netball World Series titles on Sunday, outclassing the Fast5 Ferns 35-23.
Australia were the only team to beat New Zealand in round play, winning 38-29 on Saturday, and were again too strong for the Ferns, leading from start to finish.
After not having won the Fast5 title until last year in Christchurch, the Australians have now made it two in two years in netball's shortened version.
New Zealand produced a disappointing final showing in front of a parochial, loud crowd at Wolfbrook Arena, struggling with their long range shooting, which had been so effective most of the tournament.
Marianne Delaney-Hoshek's side couldn’t get their two point attempts to drop for most of the game with long range bombers Amorangi Malesala, Georgia Heffernan, and Tiana Metuarau all struggling to catch fire.
The Fast5 Ferns were attempting to win their eighth Fast5 Netball World Series title from 11 attempts.
Australia were always in control of the final and impressed at both ends of the floor. They were able to force the Fast5 Ferns into errors on attack and disrupt their shot.
On attack, it was slick stuff from the Australians, who hit the long range attempts when they needed to through the accurate Georgie Horjus, Tippah Dwan, and Lucy Austin.
England took out the bronze after overcoming South Africa 30-22 in the third and fourth playoff.
The New Zealand men went back-to-back defending their title with an emphatic 51-34 win over Australia.
Goal attack Thomson Matuku broke the game open to end the third quarter, slotting a three point super shot, which doubled to six in the power play, putting the Net Blacks up 45-30.
Towering goal shoot Junior Levi, who stands 2.14m, was a handful all final, scoring at will under the hoop and gobbling up rebounds when New Zealand did miss.
Earlier in the day, Metuarau put on a long range shooting clinic in the Ferns’ crushing 50-16 win over Jamaica to help them clinch their final spot.
The Ferns pulled away in the third quarter after leading 19-12 at halftime.
Metuarau delivered one of the highlights of the game in the third quarter, sinking a three-point long bomb, which doubled to six points in the power play. Goals are doubled in the power play, which is in effect during the final 90 seconds of each quarter.
Metuarau wasn’t done there, putting an exclamation mark on the win with another six point effort to finish the match. She finished with three six-point scores for the game in an outstanding shooting performance.
In their opening game on Sunday, the Ferns finished powerfully against South Africa to win 41-33 after trailing by three at halftime.
South Africa took a 23-20 lead into the main break, leading to some anxious looks from the noisy Christchurch crowd, desperate to see their team in the final.
The Ferns surged home in the second half, sparked by some defensive brilliance from Kate Burley, and sharpshooting from Heffernan and Metuarau.
On the opening day on Saturday, the Fast5 Ferns won two of their three games, stumbling to defending champions Australia 38-29 in their last match.
AT A GLANCE:
Day two scores:
England 33, Jamaica 27
Australia 42, Malawi 24
New Zealand 41, South Africa 33
New Zealand men 38, South Africa men 31
Australia 37, England 16
New Zealand 50, Jamaica 16
South Africa 37, Malawi 31
Men’s final: New Zealand men 51, Australia men 34
Fifth-sixth: Jamaica 36, Malawi 31
Third-fourth: England 30, South Africa 22
Final: Australia 35, New Zealand 23