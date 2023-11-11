New Zealand beaten by Australia in Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch

Shooter Amorangi Malesala was in fine touch for the Fast5 Ferns in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand’s Fast5 redemption mission started in style, before Australia gave them a reminder of just who are the defending champions.

After the hosts cruised to wins over Malawi (42-13) and England (32-21) on the opening day of the Netball World Series tournament in Christchurch, they were then reigned in by their trans-Tasman rivals, with a 38-29 loss ensuring no team left Wolfbrook Arena on Saturday without a taste of defeat.

The Kiwis have a great history in the shortened format of the game, having won seven of the 10 events staged. However, they have only triumphed in one of the last three, including a third-placed finish in the Garden City last year when the event returned from a three-year hiatus.

Australia – who tasted success for the first time last year – had been stunned in this year’s tournament opener, when Jamaica’s Gezelle Allison sunk a three (six)-pointer right on fulltime to give her side a dramatic 38-36 win.

But, having recovered to beat South Africa 38-32, the Aussies then ended their day much better than they started it, bringing Marianne Delaney-Hoshek’s side down a peg by a display which was silky and skilful, but at the same time made easier by some sloppy New Zealand errors.

Star Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke scored a game-high 17 points, but it was from 19 shots (74%), including going 0/1 from the two-point land she hoped to shine from on Fast5 debut, as three Australians enjoyed better accuracy.

Photosport There was plenty of colour among the fans at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Saturday,

After a stirring pre-match dance from the sunglasses-clad Ferns, in front of the colourful, fancy-dressed crowd, they then kept the tempo high in a tight opening stanza, trailing just 11-9 at the first break.

But it then threatened to all unravel for the hosts in the second period, as the Aussies netted two-pointers either side of the Ferns being pinged for a delay of the centre pass.

When Nweke then lost a ball out of play and soon later a three-point attempt by Tiana Metuarau went astray, Australia scored in the powerplay – the 90 seconds at the end of each quarter where goals count as double – and all of a sudden had nine unanswered points and a commanding 21-10 advantage.

However, when Amorangi Malesala – so influential from range against England – came up with a four-pointer just when NZ really needed it most, it livened up a crowd which had fallen silent, and when Metuarau drained a six-pointer on the siren it brought them to their feet, as somehow the Ferns trailed just 21-20 at halftime.

It was a low-scoring battle in the third quarter, but Nweke would have been kicking herself for missing three of seven one-point attempts, and the Aussies made great use of their powerplay, nailing two four-pointers to take a 31-25 lead into the final period.

The Ferns still had hopes of a big finish to steal it, at 36-29 inside the powerplay, but when Nweke got in big muddle looking to potentially pass, she sent up a wayward shot and it was game over.

New Zealand play South Africa and Jamaica on Sunday, with the top two sides advancing to the final. The Ferns, Australia, England and Jamaica all have 2-1 records, with South Africa 1-2 and Malawi 0-3.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand men’s team – who beat Australia in last year’s final – downed their trans-Tasman rivals 42-29. On Sunday they face South Africa, who lost to the Aussies, in a clash which will decide which two teams make the decider.

AT A GLANCE

Fast5 Day 1 results

Jamaica 38 Australia 36

New Zealand 42 Malawi 13

England 37 South Africa 26

Jamaica 41 Malawi 37

Australia 38 South Africa 32

New Zealand 32 England 21

South Africa 33 Jamaica 17

England 41 Malawi 30

Australia 38 New Zealand 29

Australia Men 50 South Africa Men 39

New Zealand Men 42 Australia Men 29