Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson turns to boxing to gain a competitive edge

Maia Wilson has been training alongside some of New Zealand’s best boxers in west Auckland.

Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson has turned to boxing for off-season cross-training, but don’t expect to ever see her in a charity fight.

“I don’t think I’d want to embarrass myself on TV. I think I’d be a fraud,” she said.

“If I had to get in the ring with one of those girls I’d be useless.”

For the past four weeks, Wilson has been training alongside IBO women’s world super bantamweight champion Mea Motu and leading Kiwi men’s fighters Jerome Pampellone and Andrei Mikhailovich at the Peach Boxing gym in west Auckland.

With Silver Ferns trials looming in December and a Nations Cup in England in January, Wilson has stepped outside her comfort zone to challenge herself and gain a competitive edge.

She wasn’t doing one-on-one sparring, but had carried out intense conditioning work with the fighters, hit punching bags, and attended corporate class technique sessions.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Pro boxer Mea Motu, the IBO world super bantamweight titleholder, has been teaching Maia Wilson some new boxing tricks.

Wilson had spoken with Silver Ferns strength and conditioning coach Guy Mothersole before heading along with the training endorsed by Netball New Zealand.

The idea came about through her partner Liam Lonergan, the son of boxing promoter Dean Lonergan, who does promotional work for D&L Events – their boxing and sports events company.

“Initially I was at the point where I’m like ‘oh my gosh’, I’m going to be absolutely sat on my arse and I’m supposed to be a professional athlete myself.

“So for me to get over the fact that maybe putting my potential shame and embarrassment aside and giving it a crack has been a big thing for me.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson controls the ball under pressure from Jamaica’s Shamera Sterling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Pushing herself to the limits and trying something different had been important for Wilson after a challenging end to the international netball season.

She struggled in the Silver Ferns’ surprising Taini Jamison Trophy first test loss to an understrength England in Christchurch in September. Then, in the Constellation Cup against Australia in October, Wilson wasn’t included in the game-day 12 for the final three matches of the four-game series.

With star shooter Grace Nweke returning from a serious knee injury, which ended her Netball World Cup, and the rise of 19-year-old Amelia Walmsley, Wilson’s opportunities have been limited in the goal shoot position.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua told Stuff earlier this month they could look to use Wilson more at goal attack internationally in the future because of the goal shoot logjam – something Wilson was receptive to.

Matthew Impey/Photosport Maia Wilson looks to get the ball in against England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She wanted to remain adaptable across both shooting positions and continue to impress in her preferred goal shoot bib.

“I don’t want to shut the door on goal shoot because I know I’m a blimmin’ good goal shoot, but adding the extra string to the bow [at goal attack] ain’t going to be too shabby for me either.”

Wilson had already noticed a huge growth in her conditioning from four weeks training at the Peach Gym, run by Isaac and Alina Peach. On Wednesday, she did a spin bike session with two other Silver Fern players and achieved the highest score, which surprised her.

Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images Maia Wilson pulls in a pass against Jamaica in the bronze medal match of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Training with world titleholder Motu and other top Kiwi boxers had given Wilson a fresh perspective on high performance sport.

“It’s just seeing the gruelling nature of what they do behind the scenes and performing under pressure.

“In their sport, potentially it’s life or death. It’s really survival of the fittest and how do you keep calm, how do you keep your cool when the other person is in there to knock you out.”

Wilson downplayed the prospect of one day competing in a charity boxing event or jumping in the ring for the first time herself.

She had newfound respect for boxers and the courage they had to actually get in the ring and take punches.

“I’m quite aware I’m definitely not at that stage yet and I don’t know if I’ll ever get in the ring because I just don’t know if I could hurt someone personally.

“But it’s really nice to try something different which is out of my comfort zone and I’m not judged whatsoever. I’m just another person going into the gym.”

Wilson had tried to keep her boxing training quiet from netball team-mates. A few players from her Stars ANZ Premiership side had heard and were keen to come along to a training session.

She believed diminutive wing attack Peta Toeava would be the Silver Ferns’ player most likely to succeed at boxing.

“She is a pocket rocket, but I think she definitely has the power in her. She’d have a really mean right hook I reckon on her and the ability to play quite close and inside on your opponent.

“I’d love to see her in the ring, but I can’t imagine her ever getting in the ring.”