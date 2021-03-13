Adult men to play netball against teenage girls on Kāpiti Coast

The prospect of adult men playing against teenage girls in competitive netball on the Kāpiti Coast is causing ructions.

Kāpiti Netball will allow an all men’s team to play in this season’s top premier grade, which features female teams from local clubs and secondary schools.

A new age limit will be put in place for teenage boys to play in the secondary school competition, with no age restrictions for the premier team, Kāpiti Netball president Maria Bater said.

Kāpiti Netball president Maria Bater said the men's team will play in an "invitational" capacity.

The men’s side will play in an “invitational” capacity, with no points allocated. It will play in the third and fourth final, regardless of where it finishes on the table and will be umpired by the top officials from the centre.

Bater said the inclusion of the men’s team created a pathway for male players. She said clubs and schools had been consulted.

Men playing against teenage girls wasn’t new, Bater said, with male players competing against teenage girls in social twilight netball.

New Zealand men’s netballer Daniel Jefferies will coach the men’s team. The club has received interest from 18 male players already and Jefferies said players would be “picked on attitude as much as ability”.

Daniel Jefferies is a member of the New Zealand men's netball team and played against the Silver Ferns in the Cadbury Series.

There’s been “no push back” from the clubs and schools but would be open to hearing concerns for those who may be worried about adult men playing against teenage girls, he said.

“I would hope those young girls take the opportunity to go up against someone who is physically stronger and faster,” he said.

National netball regulations currently allowed boys up to the age of 12 to play, however each netball centre could modify the regulations, Netball New Zealand’s head of Community Netball Ruth Stanley said.

“Safety and fairness are key considerations, including the suitability and age appropriateness of competitions,” she said in a statement.

“Netball NZ promote equity across Netball. As interest and participation grows across the country for male participation, our challenge is to manage the transition period in the best interests of all our participants.”

The former head of Netball New Zealand and Rugby Australia, Castle has been named the new chief executive of the government agency.

Paraparaumu College associate principal Andrea Stonehouse wasn’t aware of Kāpiti Netball’s decision until she was contacted by Stuff.

She said the school’s view is to “always follow the rules and regulations of the governing body, Netball New Zealand”.

Stonehouse is “totally supportive” of male involvement in netball, but consultation with top female players and families would be required before making a decision on the future of the school’s participation in the league.

Kāpiti College sports co-ordinator Alison Fitzmaurice is supportive of males playing netball, but checks need to occur to ensure the safety of young female players.

Kāpiti College sports co-ordinator Alison Fitzmaurice was supportive of including males in the game, but said checks need to occur to ensure young female players are safe.

“My personal view… [is adult male players] might need to have police checks,” she said. “I like the concept, but ... we need a cut off age for the men.”

Brenda McKenzie said playing against men "makes you a better player".

Former Canadian international netballer Brenda McKenzie from United Netball Club said it was encouraging to see a pathway for male players and for netball to be “inclusive”.

Playing against men “makes you a better player”, she said.

Business House administrator Nicky Lancaster said in social grades it could be “scary” to play against men but she was personally supportive of the proposal if it was “managed or umpired well”.

Bluebirds Netball representative Karen Simpson raised concerns about female players being “knocked around” but was satisfied Kāpiti Netball had put protective measures in place.

At Netball Wellington, males can play in primary and secondary school teams, “competitive” twilight netball, and social walking netball, Community Director Sue Geale said.

While men don’t play in the women’s premier league, it’s something the centre may consider in the future.

“It’s a topic that needs to be thought through. We don’t want to put people off the sport, and we have to be mindful of the wellbeing of individuals,” she said.

“You need to hear all sides … if you talk to the girls, how do they feel? This is something we shouldn’t make assumptions about. We have to talk to them. It needs to be well-thought-out for all parties concerned.”

The topic will be discussed at Kāpiti Netball’s AGM on Monday night.